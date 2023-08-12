As many as 80% of the guests who stay in the city’s temporary homeless shelter are considered mentally or physically vulnerable, members of the Oversight Committee learned Thursday afternoon.
A Friend’s House, 109 W. Gray St, faces relocation to city-owned property at 718 N. Porter despite a 7-1 vote against the city’s zoning request. The low-barrier shelter is operated by Food & Shelter, a nonprofit organization which offers case management and housing services to unsheltered people.
Danielle Reseck provided a monthly update on the shelter to the committee.
“Right now, especially on our women’s side, we have a lot of elderly and disabled,” Reseck said.
In answer to a question from Ward 2 City Councilor Lauren Schueler, Reseck said as many as 10 people are turned away each night, but at least three to five.
“During July especially,” Reseck said. “It was very hot outside and the level of humidity and just the heat even after the sun goes down, it was intolerable for people to sleep at night.”
The shelter served 120 people in July, 72 men and 48 women, according to a report shared with the committee.
Ward 7’s Stephen T. Holman asked how many guests have some kind of mental health or physical challenge.
“So mental (health), 85-90%, and disabled, I want to say 50% might be a little too high,” Reseck said.
Despite the challenges of the population, Reseck said staff are able to resolve verbal disputes most of the time and it is rare that anyone is asked to leave.
Shelter rules require guests to check in at 10 p.m. and while they can leave at any time, they cannot return until the following night. The shelter also employs security staff and connects guests to housing and job resources.
A clash of critics and supporters turned up at the Planning Commission. Commissioners said it seemed as if the City Council’s shelter relocation plan was not well thought out, citing the expense of up to $2 million to renovate the Porter site – yet another temporary location – and the threat of conflict among unsheltered people with a residential neighborhood and a restaurant next door.
Holman said it was clear to him that some commissioners were not aware of how the shelter is run, nor did they mention the HomeBase report, a study which recommended the city have a permanent shelter.
“I’m disappointed that several planning commissioners seemed to be unfamiliar with the Homebase Study and the plan of action in it that we are following,” Holman told The Transcript on Friday. “A temporary shelter until we have a permanent one is part of that plan.”
Holman admitted the Porter location is not ideal, and hopes to see it located on Griffin Memorial campus. The land, located between East Main Street and Sutton Wilderness, is owned by the state and will be sold to fund a new mental health hospital in Oklahoma City.
“The Griffin property is where I think is the most logical location in Norman for a permanent shelter, but until that whole land deal is worked out, we have to make do with what we have available,” he said.
Ward 5’s Michael Nash was skeptical that moving the shelter to Porter would be best for the homeless, whom he said have told him how difficult it is to both be homeless and despised.
“Aside from the residents not wanting it there, and the businesses not wanting it there, everyone is overlooking the well-being of the homeless, themselves, who don’t want it there,” Nash said. “They don’t like being scoffed at or demoralized just trying to sleep, and putting a shelter in an area with a high volume of foot traffic is going to do more harm than good. If these people didn’t feel defeated before, they will when they’re brought into an area that draws the most attention to their situation.”
Mayor Larry Heikkila sided with the concerns of commissioners, that the plan needed more thought.
“The Planning Commission is correct,” Heikkila said. “We need a specific plan of action. Working on it now.”
No matter where the shelter goes, Holman said he’s not willing to close it.
“We need real viable solutions to move forward and unfortunately I heard very few to none suggested last night,” Holman said. “In the end, without the shelter there will be 50-plus more people on the streets of Norman every night sleeping in front of businesses, homes, etc. Closing it will undoubtedly make problems residents are concerned about worse.”
The council planned to sell 718 N. Porter Ave last year to cover a $1.2 million shortfall in the Senior Wellness Center construction.
After the sale did not materialize, the council decided to renovate it as a temporary shelter after it received protests from downtown area property owners.
The council initially set aside $500,000 to renovate it, but staff later discovered the cost would reach up to $2 million for the project.
