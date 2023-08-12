Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Hot. High 101F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.