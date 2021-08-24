The Norman City Council will revisit a few charter amendment recommendations previously submitted by a commission during its Tuesday night study session.
After the Charter Review Commission submitted its final report to the council Aug. 3, few of the dozen recommendations met with council approval to later submit to voters.
Mayor Breea Clark told fellow council members that recommendations not adopted Aug. 3 could be studied in upcoming sessions.
Five proposed amendments appear on the agenda, including council member terms of office, recall petitions and elections, vacancies in office, utility rates and tax increment finance districts.
Newly-elected council members do not take office until the first Tuesday in July — days after the fiscal year begins — but that rule was not always the case. Formerly, the charter provided that the term for a junior council member began “at the time fixed for the last regular meeting of the council in April,” prior to 2003.
The commission reviewed other cities’ language and asked the council to consider again changing the term to begin at the first meeting following the certification of election results, the staff report states. It also recommended extending members’ terms of office from two to three years; the mayor’s three-year term would remain unchanged. Changes to this section of the charter would begin in 2023, if approved.
Another recommendation related to council member terms addresses confusion that follows a vacancy. In the middle of a term, the question arose of who fills the remainder of that term when an election coincides with a vacancy.
Michael Nash was appointed after Sereta Wilson resigned the Ward 5 seat in 2020. Months later, the regular election saw Rarchar Tortorello win Ward 5. Tortorello did not assume office until Nash’s interim term expired in July.
The charter language could be more clear, the staff report indicates, but in the past, the interim council member has had the term until it expires.
The commission recommended adding language to clear up the confusion and continue to allow the council to appoint an interim within 60 days of a vacancy or call a special election.
Recall elections were a hot-button issue last year, as a local group formed to recall odd-numbered councilo members and the mayor. The effort to recall multiple elected officials had never occurred in Norman and prompted a review of the timeliness of recalls — both in terms of the petition verification deadline for the city clerk and a recently-decided state Supreme Court case that said cities must follow state law on the process of recalls.
Several items are required by the state for recall petitions to be legal, including a gist or summary of the recall’s purpose and signature verification measures, to name a few. The charter commission recommended updating the charter’s language to require that petitions follow state law and regulate the gist language. The gist would read that anyone who signs the petition does so to recall a specific official.
Clark wanted to explore whether the city should ensure that no “false” statements about the official were included in the petition.
The commission also recommended capping the deadline for filing a recall petition — the recommended deadline is six months before the elected official’s term expires to avoid coinciding with a regular election. The charter already forbids a recall filing prior to six months from the date an official has been sworn in, and no change for that portion was recommended.
A remedy to the unprecedented time-crunch for the clerk to check thousands of signatures for multiple petitions also met with a charter recommendation. The clerk has just 30 days to inspect petitions, but the commission suggested 30 days for one petition, 60 days for a mayoral petition — which requires a higher percentage of signatures — and 90 days for multiple petitions to be verified by the clerk.
If more than four members are recalled, the remaining five would have the power to act on behalf of the city, the commission suggested. Clark had expressed some concern that if all councilors had been recalled, the recommendation would not apply, and requested further study. She also wanted to revisit including Sundays and holidays in the number of days petition circulators have to gather signatures, a move that would shorten their window of time to collect signatures.
If a recall petition is successful, the charter allows the council to call for an election to commence “in 10 days,” but the commission recommended changing the language to “the next available election date.”
A second contentious issue before the council is whether it will require any voter support for proposed tax increment finance (TIF) districts. Support for and opposition against the long-suffering University North Park TIF district was the substance of winning and losing even-numbered council elections in 2020, The Transcript reported. It was a consistent topic of debate, and those who supported a petition to overturn the last TIF agreement for UNP won their races.
The commission reached no official recommendation when it was asked to determine if voters should be asked to approve any TIF above $5 million in value, but commission Chair “Midway” Bob Thompson suggested that the council consider voter approval for any TIF district that utilizes sales tax incentives.
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman supported Thompson’s suggestion, while Ward 4 Lee Hall was concerned it could limit the council’s duty to oversee such agreements. Tortorello was concerned it would ward off economic development.
A question as to whether utility rate increases should be studied annually for consideration of voter approval met with skepticism from several councilors during the final report review. Members will discuss Tuesday how to approach rate increases, but previously mentioned concerns included voter fatigue and tiring out city staff with the possibility of annual utility elections and related awareness campaigns to coax voter approval.
Thompson previously told The Transcript that the recommendation is only to study the possibility of an annual rate increase and does not mean staff must ask the council to place one on the ballot each year.