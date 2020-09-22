The Norman City Council rejected the Ward 2 selection committee’s recommendation to appoint Sean Boyd Tuesday despite chants from Unite Norman members to accept the nomination.
Shouts from Unite Norman supporters could be heard yelling, “Respect the process!” after it became clear the council was leaning to a “no” vote on the replacement.
Councilors rejected Boyd in a 6-2 vote, with Ward 8 and Mayor Breea Clark voting to approve him as an interim councilman.
Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall said she could not ignore that two committee members withdrew their vote to choose Boyd. The committee voted 3-2 to select him, but Hall said, “We now know that he does not have the full support of the majority of the ward selection committee, much less the constituents he may represent.”
While Hall did receive letters of support for Boyd, she said “many more” in the ward believed the “selection process failed them.”
Ward 3 Alison Petrone said she believed he was a qualified interim councilor, but the high number of letters from Ward 2 were enough that she decided to vote “no.”
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman claimed Boyd had a poor voting record and that she sought her seat by being involved in local government after moving to the ward and seeking office.
As other councilors also said they would vote against the appointment, the chants from Unite Norman and other support for Boyd’s appointment began. The co-founder of the group said the council should follow the rules.
“This is a council that can’t play by the rules even when they create them,” Smith said.
Clark allowed Boyd to respond before the vote. He said his history on social media had caught up to him as people brought up positions he had taken, but reversed. Boyd admitted that he was against masks, at first, because it “took away our freedoms” earlier in the pandemic, but reversed that position later as the science became “clear.”
Boyd also said he would have supported the University North Park tax increment finance district, which David Perry did not support, but agreed with the late Ward 2 councilor that the public should be able to vote on TIF districts exceeding $5 million.
Boyd holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing from the University of Oklahoma and was appointed Chickasaw Nation’s executive officer of marketing and business development, according to his letter of intent.
“God is great, beer is good and this council is crazy,” Boyd said after the vote.
As to filing in December, he is undecided.
“I’ll have to visit with my family prior to making that decision," he said. "Ultimately, this evening, a process failed the city of Norman. But the sun comes up tomorrow, and I’m thankful I am confident in the life I lead.”
This is the second vacancy in 2020 that the council has attempted to fill. Last month, it approved the appointment of Michael Nash to Ward 5 following a unanimous recommendation from a selection committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.