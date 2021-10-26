City councilors Tuesday night unanimously rejected a grant for software for Norman police to detect child pornography on cellular devices after the NPD researched the nonprofit that would fund the grant.
NPD Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson told councilors Tuesday that an ongoing criminal investigation into the anti-human trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad, combined with negative reports from agencies that have partnered with the nonprofit, led to his request that the council pull the ordinance off the agenda.
The $25,270 grant from Operation Underground Railroad would have allowed the city to purchase and hold a one-year licensure for the software from GrayKey, which would allow NPD detectives to search iOS cell phones for the exploitative images, Jackson said.
Jackson’s request came after Ward 1 Brandi Studley raised concerns about the organization at the council’s Oct. 12 meeting.
Studley cited the criminal investigation, along with founder Tim Ballad’s refusal to change the name over racial objections, in her reasoning.
“Moving forward, I’m going to honor those concerns, because, again, I think there may be something there,” Jackson said.
Jackson said agencies he spoke to that have partnered with Underground Railroad told him allegations about the nonprofit “that they didn’t quite feel comfortable with” prompted them to sever ties with the organization.
“I’m not going to bore you with a whole lot of details as to the why they moved away, but it was enough to convince me that I could not completely put these allegations to rest. I could not completely feel comfortable moving forward with this organization knowing that there are some concerns out there and knowing that some of those concerns could be valid,” he said.
While Jackson consistently requested the council reject the grant, he also asked the city to find another way to fund the software.
He explained NPD detectives would use the software to find sexually exploitative images once they’ve obtained a warrant for a search of a cellular device. It would help them decrypt iOS coding, allowing them to more easily identify the images, he said.
In questions to Jackson, Ward 3 Kelly Lynn clarified that the software could be used without any ties to Underground Railroad if funded without its money.
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said she would be interested in the city funding the expenses for the software.
“It is a very phenomenal tool,” Jackson said, calling the software “the standard” for this kind of surveillance.
“I do want to make sure that we have all the tools necessary to address human trafficking. As we all know, that is a crucial issue in our region, and I know that Norman PD takes it very seriously, along with Mary Abbott House, as well as the sheriff’s [office], as well as all of our other law enforcement partners,” Mayor Breea Clark said.