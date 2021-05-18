The Norman City Council repealed all COVID-19 related ordinances,including the city's mask mandate, during its Tuesday meeting.
The council voted unanimously to repeal its ordinances, but Mayor Breea Clark decided not to rescind the emergency declaration. She referred to the possibility of a case spike in the fall and said she wanted to wait until everyone who wants the vaccine has the opportunity to get one.
“I know I'm prepared to walk back anything we do tonight if we see a massive spike in the fall,” Clark said.
Norman was the first Oklahoma city to adopt business closures, restricted reopening and face coverings last year, and, as Clark noted, the last to repeal them. The council's decision rescinded the ordinances 13 days before the initial sunset date of June 1.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people who are fully vaccinated no longer wear masks in many situations.
Oklahoma now has the lowest new daily case rate in the nation with only three new cases per 100,000 people, or 136 new cases, daily, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, professor of medicine at the University of Oklahoma's College of Medicine and OU’s chief COVID officer.
Two concerns, he said, are those who are immunosuppressed and the India variant of the virus, now in Cleveland County.
“We know from a number of studies that people who are immunosuppressed, cancer patients on chemotherapy, particularly blood malignancies … patients who have had organ transplants who often take substantial immuno-supression (drugs) … even when they're fully vaccinated, studies have shown that they don't get nearly the antibody response to the vaccine as someone who is healthy,” Bratzler said.
Bratzler said 17 cases of the India variant have been reported in Oklahoma, with 13 of them — “a cluster of cases” — in Cleveland County.
“Of the 17, three were fully vaccinated. Two had had one shot of either Pfizer or Moderna,” he said. “That's a bit concerning. None of them required hospitalization or had any complications, but it is in the background that there is the India variant in Oklahoma.”
Bratzler said OU will also soon repeal its mask requirement and social distancing, but will recommend masks for those not vaccinated.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker clarified masks will still be required under some circumstances despite the repeal.
“Private businesses can still require that regardless of our ordinances. Masks will still be required on buses and in public transportation (because) that's a federal requirement. I suspect hospitals will still have some requirements for masks, and those things can be done,” Walker explained.
Cleveland County health officials told the council that vaccinations have recently increased, especially with the use of temporary clinics in the community like those held at churches or in disadvantaged areas.
The county health department is also focusing on offering vaccines to children ages 12 to 15, who were formerly excluded pending safety testing, officials said.
With the transition of the unvaccinated and masked to vaccinated and unmasked, Clark asked the public to be respectful of others in the community.
“What I would like to emphasize to everyone watching and everyone who's not watching: please get vaccinated,” the mayor said. “If you chose not to get vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask. If you see someone wearing a mask, there will be no mask shaming.
“As we have covered, even vaccinated, there are people who are immunocompromised and do not have the same immunity as everyone else. Please respect people's choices and individualism and get vaccinated.”
Bratzler praised the efforts of the city to act as it did during the pandemic.
“I want to point out the actions that you took had a profound impact on Norman,” Bratzler said. “When I looked at the Norman within the greater Cleveland County area, your rates dropped substantially more than the rest of Cleveland County once you put those restrictions in place. So, they clearly made a difference … fewer cases were diagnosed after those were put in place.”
Clark thanked the members of her council for their support.
“I've had your support 100% of the time and I know for a fact that not all mayors have been as fortunate to have the support that we needed to make some very difficult decisions,” she said. “So, my appreciation goes out to each and everyone of you as well.”
