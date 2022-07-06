The Norman City Council will convene in an upcoming retreat in two weeks to pursue project goals and the expenditure of millions in taxpayer dollars.
Councilors will enjoy an overnight stay at the NCED Conference and Hotel Center, 2801 State Highway 9, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 and from 9 a.m. to noon on the 23rd. While the meetings are not live streamed, they are open to the public, said city spokesperson Tiffany Vrska.
The annual retreat is held after the start of the fiscal year to help staff determine which projects are the highest priority for councilors and its mayor. An agenda for the meeting had not been posted.
Last year, the council grappled with an influx of cash after it received $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Discussion ranged from issuing an election to increase the water rate increase and adopt Charter amendments, how it would cover shortfalls in capital projects like the Emergency Operations Command Center, and if the city would pursue a pilot project for mobile crisis units.
The council later decided to use $9.5 million in ARPA money to begin construction of the facility.
An item the council discussed, but did not later implement, was to send the Public Safety Sales Tax back to the voters to abolish or increase it. The half-cent sales tax was first adopted in 2008, but voters made it permanent in 2015 to boost public safety personnel and help fund capital projects.
At the time, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco predicted a $3 million annual shortfall in the fund that would have to be supplemented from the General Fund.
At a recent council meeting, Francisco said the unprecedented, but temporary, sales tax revenue growth has meant that the trend for a growing shortfall no longer exists.
The council also discussed options to increase affordable housing and ideas to address the need for a permanent overnight shelter for the unhoused. The city continues to search for a permanent location for the shelter as staff awaits the outcome of a $5 million state ARPA grant to construct one.