The Norman City Council will convene next month for a two-day retreat — open to the public — to discuss how it will spend millions in federal aid, upcoming elections and goals for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Council and staff will meet at the NCED Hotel & Conference Center in Norman July 16-17, beginning at 9 a.m. on both days.
The public is welcome to attend, City Clerk Brenda Hall said.
“The meeting is open to the public to observe only because a quorum of council is present, which triggers the requirements for the Open Meeting Act,” Hall said.
An estimate of the cost for this year’s retreat is $1,500 — $2,000, Hall said.
In previous meetings, the council has discussed using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to fill a shortfall for the proposed Emergency Operations Center, but several residents opposed the idea.
Mayor Breea Clark also explored the use of those funds to cover a shortfall for the proposed Senior Wellness Center, but said during a finance committee meeting last week that it would not be permissible under federal guidelines for ARPA use.
Some councilors pointed to the possibility of using those funds for a permanent emergency homeless shelter, pending the outcome of an ongoing study set to be finalized in late June.
Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said the city has received its first apportionment — called an ‘entitlement’ — of $11,122,771, and will receive approximately the same amount in May 2022.
“The city is reviewing the U.S. Department of Treasury’s ‘Interim Final’ regulations for the eligible uses of the ARPA funds,” he said Friday. “The final rules for eligible uses are expected in August, 2021, but are not expected to be substantially different than the interim regulations that the city is operating under.”
Discussion on elections has been ongoing since late 2020 following the attempted recall of odd-numbered city councilors and the mayor.
The Charter Review Commission accepted a request from council to explore the timeline of recall petitions against the election schedule to prevent an overlap in those processes. It also considered formalizing a more detailed process for filling council vacancies in a year when the Ward 2 seat was vacated twice. Charter amendments can only be adopted by voter approval.
Another goal the council has discussed during meetings is the creation of a mobile crisis unit. The unit would be designed to divert non-emergency and mental health and addiction calls from police response.
As previously reported by The Transcript, two local units address mental health and related addiction crisis calls, and are set to expand thanks to funding from the state legislature. However, it remains undetermined if that expansion will be enough to meet the call demand, and scope of the council’s intentions for a mobile crisis unit is still unclear.
