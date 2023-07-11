Norman residents will be asked to vote on two issues this fall after the council agreed to schedule elections to renew its franchise agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas and a bond to fix and replace several bridges.
Council adopted a resolution which set the election for ONG on Sept. 12 and told city staff they would approve an Oct. 10 resolution at the next regular meeting.
The 25-year franchise agreement authorizes ONG to access city right-of-ways to maintain its infrastructure. The contract also ensures the city will continue to collect a 4.25% franchise fee, or about $1.6 million a year.
Voters will be asked to approve a $50 million, 10-year bond to replace 10 bridges and repair nine throughout Norman.
Amber Integrated, the consulting firm hired to conduct a survey, which found 69% of respondents favored the $50 million program over a $20 million, 5-year bond program.
If voters approve, work will begin in May 2024, Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary told the council.
New retail, restaurant
A new development which promises a restaurant and retail shopping was approved unanimously by the council, but Ward 7’s councilor Stephen T. Holman was concerned about traffic.
The preliminary plat shows the building will be located 3360 S. Classen Boulevard, also known as State Highway 77, is outside the jurisdiction of the city’s public works right of ways.
Holman said he’d received several complaints that the intersection of South Lake Boulevard and SH-77 will create more risk of collisions.
“I’ve gotten some feedback from some of the residents in South Lake neighborhood with concern about now there will be traffic across the way from there that they’re going to be trying to look out for, in addition to trying to cross six lanes of traffic without a traffic signal.”
Bill Swain, engineer for the project, said it was out of their hands until traffic counts are collected by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which manages the highway.
“So unfortunately, for them, it has to actually get more traffic to actually warrant the traffic signal,” Swain said.
Holman was concerned it could take “years” to get ODOT to address the problem, as it had a dangerous intersection at Ann Brandon Boulevard.
O’Leary said staff watch the intersection closely and have set aside funds for its share of traffic signals in the corridor when ODOT agrees to theirs.
“We are completely at the mercy of the department of transportation,” O’Leary said. “They (ODOT) receive all of this information that you’re receiving tonight as we work with developers and we monitor these intersections very closely throughout the year as they’re happening.”
Swain did not provide more details about the restaurant, but stated the developer has obtained a commitment for one. Retail stores have not yet been determined for the space, he added.
Other business
The council unanimously approved a contract with Neighborhood Alliance for $173,137 for continued facilitation of neighborhood associations as a community improvement tool.
In addition to educational workshops for neighborhoods, the alliance will begin its Strong Neighborhoods Initiative in the East Main Street District, an area it defined as encompassing the east downtown commercial corridor, the first courthouse neighborhood and the original townsite neighborhood.
Housing development will continue along James Garner Avenue after the council approved plans for a 52-bedroom apartment building at 101 W. Symmes. The apartments are not for student housing, but are open to all applicants.
The council also welcomed Michael Nash to the Ward 5 seat after he was sworn in. Nash, who filled a vacancy in 2020, lost the 2021 election to Rarchar Tortorello, but reclaimed the seat in the April runoff election.
