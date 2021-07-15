The Norman City Council will prioritize how it will spend millions in federal funding and discuss a water rate increase, charter amendments and sales tax increase elections at its annual summer retreat Friday and Saturday.
While the meetings will not be streamed, they are open to the public at the NCED Hotel & Convention Center, 2801 State Highway 9 in Norman.
Friday’s itinerary will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the city’s Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Cinthya Allen. Hired in 2020, Allen came on board to create programs that will enhance the city’s efforts to facilitate an inclusive community, City Manager Darrel Pyle said last year.
The council has long awaited guidance as it considers which projects qualify under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, the city has received $11.1 million in ARPA funds, and expects to receive an additional $11 million in 2022, The Transcript has reported. The city must follow guidelines from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, according to federal law.
City staff will pitch several proposed measures that require a vote of the public. City utility staff have made several presentations on the need for a water rate increase, the last of which was approved by voters in 2015. The increase would help fund big ticket items like a $14 million automatic meter infrastructure system, and a well blending plant at a cost between $14 and $16 million, The Transcript reported.
The council will also consider whether to bring the Public Safety Sales Tax before voters, who could decide to increase it or make other changes. Voters first approved the one-fourth cent tax in 2008, but made it permanent in a 2014 election by a slim margin. The special sales tax is intended to increase police and fire personnel and help fund capital projects.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco has said while the tax would always need to be subsidized by the general fund, the subsidy has outgrown the original projects due to a decline in revenue from the tax. The subsidy is expected to grow from $1.1 million in the current fiscal year to $3 million by 2025.
The council will also discuss several proposed charter amendments to address the city’s recall petition process and council terms of office, among other issues.
A discussion on OG&E and OEC franchises is also on the itinerary Friday afternoon before adjournment at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday will be a shorter session from 9 a.m. to noon. Councilors will discuss goals for the year and review progress on past objectives. Councilors will also be advised of potential committee appointments.