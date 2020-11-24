Almost as quickly as the Norman City Council began its meeting Tuesday night, councilors ended it with a vote to postpone the consent and regular agenda items.
Mayor Breea Clark began the meeting by issuing a proclamation to designate Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday in Norman.
After she urged the community to support small businesses, the council then voted to delay the meeting. The consent agenda, items six to 19 and 23, were moved to Dec. 1 and remaining items to Dec. 8. The motion passed 6-2 with Ward 2 Joe Carter and Clark voting against.
The decision to postpone comes as COVID-19 numbers rise across the state and in Norman ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The council has been forced to return to in-person sessions after provisions to the state’s Open Meetings Act that allowed virtual meetings expired on Nov. 15. Councilors told The Transcript on Monday that the move would limit exposure to the virus and following the Dec. 8 meeting, would give everyone two weeks to quarantine before Christmas.
Prior to the meeting, the council met in executive session to discuss the land purchase agreement as set forth in an amended agreement between the city and University North Park developers. The land will be the location of the proposed indoor aquatics and multi-sport center.
As part of Clark’s motion, the council removed the land item from the regular agenda to the consent docket for approval at the Dec. 1 meeting. Also on the consent docket is the small business relief program, which will use $1 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds remaining from the city’s award.
Following the meeting, Clark said a delay in the land purchase agreement will not affect the agreement.
“The land acquisition will close mid-January whether approved tonight or next week,” she said Tuesday.
Clark said there were items she would have liked to pass Tuesday night.
“I do support it (postponement) generally, and we all need to be really flexible,” she said. “However, I do think there are some things we could have finished tonight.”
Chamber of Commerce CEO, Scott Martin, said in a prepared statement he was disappointed to see struggling businesses wait longer for help.
“I’m extremely disappointed Norman businesses have to go another week without any kind of local aid,” he said after the meeting. “How many more businesses will need to shut their doors before this council acts? The annual resolution in support of Small Business Saturday was thoughtful and important recognition, but it’s not going to pay the bills or payroll. Our local businesses need more than words on a resolution, but real life help in the form of small business grants. While the council decided to postpone doing their work, I’m confident the rest of the community will support our friends, neighbors and family members by shopping local this holiday season and every day.”
