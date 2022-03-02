In a rare moment, the Norman City Council agreed Tuesday night as each councilor denounced the impacts of eminent domain from an expansion of the state’s turnpike system.
The turnpike authority announced Feb. 22 that a 15-year, $5 billion plan would see the expansion of an existing turnpike and the construction of a new toll road through Norman.
According to state law, the turnpike authority relies on eminent domain in order to negotiate for the purchase of land in the path of project construction.
Each councilor rehearsed the concerns of their constituents, from being displaced out of affordable housing to environmental concerns to the city’s primary water supply, Lake Thunderbird.
Both city staff and the council said they were shocked by the authority’s announcement. Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said after an initial announcement in December that the authority would unveil a massive plan, he was unable to learn what the impacts to Norman would be until the Feb. 22 announcement.
Several councilors said they had received calls and emails from constituents – especially from those in rural Ward 5, where the expansion of the Kickapoo Turnpike will touch down near the lake.
Councilor for Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello said the sad stories he hears from residents are “wrecking my soul.” People who have recently built homes or paid off their mortgages are faced with the possibility of selling to the authority, he said.
“The last four days, I’ve gotten calls from hundreds of families, not just in Ward 5, but all over Norman, Noble, Purcell,” he said. “Their number one concern is, this is their forever home that the state’s taking.”
He also added that Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz “assured me that [they] will provide the most compensation allowed by all and maybe more compensation for their losses,” he said.
“So, just so everyone knows, we are fighting for your rights,” Tortorello said.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman expressed frustration that the plans could affect the city’s water supply because Lake Thunderbird is “an impaired body of water,” he said.
“Any type of development around it, even if they’re very careful, they’d still be clearing out thousands of trees, dirt everywhere, concrete, trucks, noise, pollutions … so all of those seem like a negative for the lake area. Once it [is] built, you have light and noise pollution that doesn’t exist currently,” he said.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the turnpike authority would counter that it would design the road around environmental issues, but wider sweeping federal environmental protections would not apply.
“In cases where you’re getting federal funding or you fall under federal jurisdiction, you have to follow federal environmental protection laws,” she said. “That is much more extensive under federal law as far as environmental law than we have in state law. From what I can tell, there is no plans to use federal funds or bring federal authority into this project.”
City pushback
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn called the practice of eminent domain the “dirty part of government.”
“Eminent domain is awful,” he said. “Sometimes it’s necessary. I don’t know if this one is actually necessary or if they can have a better route.”
His question followed other councilors who asked city staff to explore what it could do to stop the OTA’s plans or at a minimum change the route.
Walker could not offer any legal strategy to contest the plans and pointed to state law’s protections for the turnpike authority in answer to Ward 1 Brandi Studley’s question about changing the route’s path.
“I don’t know that there’s a legal challenge to affect the path. [With] eminent domain, there are usually two issues that come up in litigation – whether it’s for public use and if you received just compensation. Roads are public use. So, it’s going to come down to just compensation.”
Studley was concerned that not everyone would be compensated, especially those whose properties fall outside the acquisition area along the turnpike path but are too close to hold value for resale like the one her brother owns.
“He [her brother] won’t be able to sell his property and get anything for it. It was a place that was his forever home. They can sit on the porch and watch the deer and turkey. That’s not going to happen now, once this construction starts and nobody’s going to want to buy that land. So, how are they compensated?” she asked.
O’Leary said the turnpike authority must follow the Federal Acquisition and Relocation Act, which requires governments to fairly compensate property owners. The turnpike authority would use its own staff to appraise the land, but if residents did not “feel like they are getting fair compensation” that they are free to hire their own.
He recalled that there were “maybe one or two eminent domain cases” during the Kickapoo Turnpike development, but that those who work with the government “usually do pretty well.”
“They get more money than they would have gotten on the regular market because they’re being paid fair market value for their land, their buildings, if they have to move, they’re relocating at the expense of the OTA,” O’Leary said.
He urged property owners not to “rush” into hiring an appraiser or an attorney, though he expects to see cars on the planned turnpikes “in 10 years,” he speculated.
“I don’t want people to feel like they have go out and spend thousands of dollars on an attorney and appraiser yet,” he said. “Maybe they’ll want to later.”
Other concerns
Some on the council questioned what benefit the turnpike would hold for Norman residents. Concerns that the new turnpike, which will connect Moore and Norman to Oklahoma City from Interstates 44 to 35, would mean fewer cars would likely stop at nearby businesses.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said while turnpikes are designed to ease traffic congestion, some of those are the roads less traveled, not more.
“In Texas, they built a toll road to bypass Austin in hopes of reducing traffic on I-35, and it has not done that,” he said. “Traffic in Austin is as bad as ever.”
He also added that he hears complaints from Tulsa city officials and its chamber of commerce that the turnpikes there have presented a disadvantage compared to Oklahoma City, which does not have toll roads.
“It has not been a positive thing for them when they’re trying to compete for economic development with Oklahoma City,” Holman said. “I can’t really see this helping Norman in any way – getting traffic around Norman instead of stopping here.”
What’s next
The city will be forced to reconsider its stormwater master plan because when it was created in 2014, turnpikes were not a consideration, O’Leary told the council.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said turnpike authority director Joey Kelly would be present during the council’s March 29 meeting to answer questions.
Tortorello welcomed council members and the public to a Ward 5 town hall meeting at CrossPointe Church Thursday at 7 p.m., where a turnpike authority representative will be present to answer questions. Several local and county officials and as many as 400 people are expected to attend the town hall meeting, Tortorello said.