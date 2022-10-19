The Norman City Council is inching forward with a micro-transit pilot program to address the transportation needs of residents in need of on-demand services not offered by the city’s transit system.
During a study session Tuesday, the council heard from HNTB regarding its ongoing assessment of the city’s transit system and the potential for micro-transit. The contractor also sent out a survey to residents to gauge feedback on the benefit and need for such a program, HNTB officials said.
Members of the Community Planning and Transportation Committee have envisioned the service to fill in a gap for people who cannot ride the transit buses in time for essential appointments such as medical visits and job services for the unhoused. The committee has also suggested the service might help retail workers whose hours are nights and weekend or in areas where the transit system does not have routes.
The council voted last month to approve two Dodge Promaster vans to transport people who live unsheltered following a study which indicated the need for the service in the Homebase report and University of Oklahoma’s Zarrow School of Social Work study. The cost of the vans was $318,158. The city is prohibited by the City Charter to purchase vehicles for city use from dealerships.
Transit coordinator Taylor Johnson said the cost per rider on city buses is about $10, but the cost for para transit, a service for the disabled, is around $78 per rider.
Cost estimates in other cities that operate the service had one thing in common: Fewer riders per trip compared to mass transit.
“Micro transit fits a 2-5 passenger per vehicle in this model,” said HNTB’s Allison Bushwack.
The cost will depend on the model the city chooses to use, whether that will be paying for a turnkey service provider or a mix of in-house services the city provides.
“So, in terms of cash you’re paying to the vendor, that can really range depending on how much you’re asking of them,” Bushwack said. “Your costs are lower if you’re offering more in house services with vehicles, maintenance and fuel.”
A chart of cities that operate in-house or contracted services also included cities that both offer some services in-house while contracting for others within the system. The prices per passenger varied widely.
AC Transit is an in house service that cost $71 per passenger per trip, while the service Cherriots estimated its cost at $18.57. Greater Dayton RTA, which is a contracted service for vehicles and facilities but not fuel, estimated its cost at $13 per person. TDU estimated its cost for in house and contracted services is $7.34.
Ward 4 councilor Helen Grant asked who TDU is and why their rates were sharply lower. Bushwack said she did not know and stressed that the figures were “self reported” for the chart. Johnson said he would find out and report back to council.
The council also learned that Arlington, Texas swapped its transit system for micro-transit, operating with at least 50 vehicles in a $8.3 million a year ago, Johnson said.
Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn asked how many vehicles was reasonable for Norman. HNTB’s Ryan Billings said somewhere between 2-5, but he could not say because the pilot program had not begun and the assessments for that program were ongoing.
It comes down to cost.
“Once we figure out what we want, we’ll be able to figure out what we can buy,” Taylor said.
“The biggest piece of that is going to be the budget,” Billings said.
Bushwack said thus far, Lincoln, Nebraska’s population, college town and similarly fixed routes made it a good comparison to Norman.
The program in Nebraska costs $5 per trip, has fixed hours Monday through Saturday with trips booked on an app, and no guaranteed wait times. The service is offered in the city limits as a supplement to the fixed-route transit system.
Johnson told the council it would be costly to implement a fare collection system. However, the fare analysis was part of the long-range transportation plan for city buses, not an app-styled software collection system, Johnson said.
HNTB will continue its assessment and bring back results and recommendations for the pilot program to the council by the end of the year.
