The Norman City Council will discuss several items when it meets Tuesday, including the city’s proposed bridge maintenance bond program.
Members will also discuss building code updates and the purchase of property at the northeast corner of Imhoff Road and Oakhurst Avenue designated for affordable housing.
The study session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the executive conference room at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
Councilors will discuss a proposed $50 million bond program, which would pay to repair or replace nearly 25% of the city’s 80 bridges, according to a staff presentation.
A 2021 inspection identified five bridges considered structurally deficient and 15 bridges at risk of becoming structurally deficient.
Since 2016, four bridge failures have resulted in serious safety hazards and closure, according to the presentation.
The 60th Avenue NE bridge that crosses Rock Creek between Tecumseh Road and Rock Creek Road was closed in December because of structural issues.
According to City Manager Darrel Pyle, the bridge was first built in 1940 and has been deteriorating for several years.
At least 23 city bridges were built before 1950, including the East Robinson Street bridge located east of 72nd Avenue NE. It was built in 1938 and is rated structurally deficient.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary has proposed a 10-year, $50 million bond program to either repair or replace 19 of the city’s 80 bridges.
O’Leary told the Community Planning and Transportation Committee in October that he expects to “do two bridges a year” if voters approve it.
If the bond passes, the monthly property tax increase would be $2.44 on a home valued at $100,000; $5.10 on a home valued at $200,000; and $7.75 on a home valued at $300,000, according to the staff presentation.
A second option listed in the Tuesday’s staff presentation, a 5-year, $20 million renewable program, would replace three bridges and repair and maintain eight others.
Under the second option, the monthly property tax increase would be $3.31 on a home valued at $100,000; $6.93 on a home valued at $200,000; and $10.55 on a home valued at $300,000, according to the presentation.
Aging bridges often impose a two-fold problem because not only do they need repairs, many were never designed for the traffic they support,” O’Leary told the committee in October. “Bridge designers in 1942 were certainly not thinking about an 80,000 pound semi,” O’Leary said. “I promise you that wasn’t a glimmer in their eye. So, it’s not just the condition of the structure, but the design basis used to design the bridge in the first place.”
The council-led committee expressed favor for the bond, but also skepticism that voters would approve it based on recent failed bond elections.{/div}Voters declined to approve a water rate increase in April and in August 2020 denied a general obligation bond for quality-of-life projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.