What is the point of a city council handbook that prescribes a code of conduct if there are no consequences to enforce it?
It was a question the Norman City Council tried to answer during its regular Tuesday study session as members grappled with the purpose of such a document.
Several cities in Oklahoma have handbooks for councilors, which instruct them on everything from meeting rules of order and conduct to roles of the council and staff, among others, The Transcript found.
While the city does have an ethics ordinance which includes conduct, it does not have any prescribed actions to remove or punish the offender of that ordinance, City Attorney Kathryn Walker explained.
Mayor Larry Heikkila stressed to the council that his vision was a document that would define the roles and responsibilities of a city councilor “to help ourselves become more professional to the people that voted us in.”
“Most professional organizations have a handbook that they hand their employees,” he said. “When [a resident] says, ‘Can you come in here and fix this back fence, can you get this done?’ We can say no because the charter doesn’t have that in there.”
Brandi Studley, councilor for Ward 1, mentioned that consequences were spoken of during the council’s retreat briefly in July. A city attorney who spoke to the council at the time about legal matters said he did not recommend any consequences, Studley recalled.
“So, what are we doing because if there are no consequences, then why are we here,” she asked.
Ward 7’s Stephen Holman recalled previous seated councilors struggled with the same question and echoed their concerns that if fellow councilors were responsible to “police” each other, consequences could be used a weapon for political gain or other reasons.
“Because our terms are only two years, the kind of consensus was the voters in our wards hold us accountable,” Holman recalled. “And if they don’t like our behavior, then you know, they can kick us out. To what extent do any of us think it’s our job to police each other, and to what extent do you believe the voters will hold us accountable?”
Holman brought up another historic concern that councilors should not reveal their partisan affiliations or endorse other council candidates.
Both councilors for Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello self-identified as conservative candidates in their elections. Lynn endorsed Heikkila on his social media accounts, The Transcript reported.
“If the person you endorse loses, and then you have to serve with those people, then what’s it going to be like?” Holman said. “Are you going to be able to get stuff done, or are people going to want to work with you? But again, we couldn’t figure out a good way for us to punish each other for that.”
Elizabeth Foreman, councilor for Ward 6, agreed that if the council was responsible for policing each other, it would lead to more unprofessionalism.
“I don’t think we need to spell out what you can and can’t do as far as ethics and code of conduct, because it’s very subjective,” she said. “And really, it’s just a tar and feather and publicly shame the council member. It would be used that way.”
Foreman said the council has a long history of members who have behaved “very inappropriately in public.” Foreman was elected in the 2020 and 2022 elections.
“When I ran, one thing Ward 6 kept saying to me was, ‘please don’t be like the rest of the council,’” she said. “It predates the people on this council, and it carried through with this council.”
Other policies the council considered in a handbook is plainly stating the rules of the state’s Open Meeting Act and Open Records Act.
Lynn said he was concerned that councilors discuss city business with residents during meetings on their cell phones.
He asked Walker if having any communication devices — city issued or personal — was an open meeting violation.
Walker answered that the device was not the problem, but the subject being discussed, and whether councilors communicated with each other during the meeting.
“The open meeting act applies to communications among the public body,” Walker said. “I think that’s where we have a technical violation potentially, if members of the council are talking back and forth over text while something’s being discussed in a meeting.”
Text messages or email with residents is also problematic during a public meeting.
“It may not be a technical violation,” Walker said, “but you can see where it might be a perceived issue if the meeting is about that topic [of text].
“Those discussions are really intended to be occurring in public.”
Foreman refused to comply with a total ban on devices because she has a daughter.
Tortorello also mentioned he is a parent, and family emergencies can erupt during meetings.
Lynn said it was not difficult to see the difference between “seeing your kid calling,” and someone else.
Walker stressed the guidance is whether the communication is “city business.”
“When you look at the open meeting act, the purpose is to facilitate an informed citizenry of what’s going on in government,” Walker said. “So, if we’re talking about what’s going on in a meeting, and at the same time we’re texting people about that topic, it’s not facilitating an informed citizenry.
“We just need to be careful about that.”
Walker said the council could adopt a handbook by resolution, and that sections would be brought to council for discussion quarterly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.