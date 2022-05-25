The Norman City Council still has time to consider changes to the fiscal year-ending 2023 budget ahead of its June 14 vote to approve it.
It was the last public hearing scheduled for the budget during the council’s Tuesday meeting that drew public comment.
Former Ward 3 Councilor and local certified public accountant Robert Castleberry said it would be important to boost its emergency fund balance from 1% to 2% and save as much money as possible for an unknown future.
“We will have storms, we will have hail damage,” Castleberry said. “I’d like to see you take that extra 1% and put that over into a reserve fund.”
The city has enjoyed record sales tax revenue growth as high as 20% higher than the previous year. But inflation and federal COVID-19 relief spending will mean higher costs for construction projects and a certain comedown from the high revenue.
“This might be the most difficult budget the council has considered in a long, long time,” Castleberry said. “I think given the rate of inflation, oil and gas prices, a probable recession, the out-years are very unpredictable and very uncertain.”
Castleberry asked the council to not “spend all the money” it holds in surplus funds and to ensure it has “ample reserve [funds].”
In addition to his comments on the budget, Castleberry suggested the council keep in the budget funds to hire a city auditor by contract to answer to the council if a charter amendment fails to do so.
Voters can expect to see several charter amendments on an Aug. 22 ballot after council approved them ahead of the election. Among these proposed amendments is whether a city auditor and the city attorney would answer directly to the council as an at-will employee rather than the city manager.
“It doesn’t have to be a city employee [position],” he said. “You can do it like a contract service just like you do in any other study, and they report directly to you until it passes.”
Ward 6 Councilor Elizabeth Foreman said if the voters failed to approve the amendment she wanted the money for the position to remain in the budget.
“If it fails, I still want to make sure that money is in the budget, because I would like to proceed with this regardless,” Foreman said.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the council can decide to hire an auditor by contract to work on “very specific tasks” in the meantime.
Additional amendments the council approved for a public vote included changes to councilors’ terms and benefits. The amendment would increase the length of terms for councilors and the mayor and increase their annual stipend.
Voters will be asked to extend council terms from two to three years beginning in 2026 and amend the terms to begin following the runoff election in April to begin in 2025.
If voters approve, an amendment would increase the annual stipend for the mayor from $2,100 to $8,100 and for councilors from $1,200 to $5,400. A five-member compensation commission would review the stipend every three years based on the consumer price index.
To remove confusion regarding ward vacancies, voters will also decide if the charter should read that appointed councilors will fill the remainder of an unexpired term.
An additional amendment would require residents who seek office to be residents of the ward for their elections for six months prior to the general election date. The six-month requirement is waived if the ward changes due to reapportionment.
The charter currently requires residents live in the ward six months before they file for the seat.
An amendment to increase the number of Norman Regional Health Authority board members from nine to 11 would include two from communities outside Norman, where NRHA operates.
A proposed amendment to address recall elections and petitions would keep existing language that says a councilor can be removed six months after taking office but adds that the recall period expires six months prior to the end of the official’s term. It would eliminate language that requires the recall election to be on its own ballot and prescribes that the recall petition match the requirements for state referendum petitions.
The amendment would also lengthen the time the city clerk has to review multiple petitions and codify that the city must follow state law procedures for recall petitions.
If voters approve, changes to the reapportionment committee appointment process will allow the mayor to appoint members within 30 days of the release of new precinct data from the county election board.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau report, which triggered a charter violation due to the prescribed timeline to implement it.
The current language requires council to approve the appointment of committee members six months prior to the year the census is issued. But after a four-month delay, the mayor’s committee was past the deadline to implement the report.
The amendment would disallow councilors from making changes to the committee’s report and only allow it to reject or approve the proposed boundary changes.
Voters will also be asked to approve an amendment that would allow the council to increase utility rates by 3% without voter approval if a rate study is completed. A nine-member rate utility commission would be appointed by the mayor, approved by council and would represent each ward in addition to an at-large member.