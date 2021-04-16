During the COVID-19 pandemic, municipalities shuddered at the closure of businesses and cancellation of tourism events in a state whose cities rely solely on sales tax collections. But a look back at the city’s budget shows Norman residents found ways to spend money.
Norman’s general fund has emerged virtually unscathed from 2020, city officials told the City Council Finance Committee Thursday night. Spending trends like increased online shopping, stimulus funds and federal pandemic relief money all played a role in a stable general fund.
“We’re just kind of right on budget, which is a good thing,” City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said. “I chalk it up to the revenue projector’s acumen, but a more honest person would chalk it up to luck because with all the COVID things going on we really don’t have a whole lot of knowledge or information about what’s going on until it happens. All of these things are coming out in the wash, and we’re coming out okay.”
Some positive contributing factors included a sizable excise tax payment thanks to construction related to an apartment complex in University North Park.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said he and Francisco cast their predictions on the budget with the hope that the pandemic would end last summer and University of Oklahoma football would return.
“That was factored into our revenue projections and those elements did not come true,” Pyle said. “Other things — like people didn’t go on vacation and they spent their vacation money at home, like trampolines for the kids — that turned around and kind of filled the hole that may have been created by OU’s limited crowd size in the stadium. The data, the differences between sales tax and online use tax, really kind of a shocking story, but it shows people stayed home and they learned how to shop online.”
Sales tax collections were originally budgeted at $84,965,236, but later adjusted to $85,220,444. Nine months into the fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2021, the city has collected year-to-date $71,820,712, while expenditures have accounted for $70,909,468.
An introduction of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget overview will be held on Tuesday, April 20 during the council’s regular meeting. Public hearings will be held April 27 and May 4, 18 and 25. The budget is scheduled to be adopted by June 8.
