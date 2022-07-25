Mayor Larry Heikkila called on the council to see good faith restored in local government following a report that found a recent water rate election failed for lack of faith in the council.
“I think the reason we couldn’t get [general obligation] bonds, get the water rate increase, we couldn’t get all kinds of things passed is because there’s a general consensus that we’re not trustworthy in what we do,” Heikkila said.
Heikkila advocated for continuing training of elected officials during the Norman City Council retreat Friday.
The plea comes after his campaign promised to increase council training in matters such as the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act. His suggestion Friday also comes after widespread public distrust in the council and local government.
A path forward to change that perception would be increasing training on everything from the budget to meeting decorum and conduct on social media, he said.
Following the failure of the water rate increase election in April, the city hired a consultant to survey voters in the election and conducted its own survey online. Respondents cited mistrust in local government.
Heikkila said some of that distrust was attributable to former councilors, but cautioned them to work toward better habits in public and more training to restore good faith among residents in the council.
“What I hear on the street is that a lot of the discussion is about us as a group, conducting ourselves in ways the general public doesn’t like,” he said. “I realize there’s all kinds of disagreements, on policies or whatever they say … but we’re already in trouble because somebody is against whatever we do.”
Heikkila did not identify anyone on the council for misconduct, but said he realized some of the bad faith is “from people who aren’t here” from the previous council.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said the council has kept many promises, most of them for less money than requested.
“We as a city, as a council, we have accomplished some really good things and completed projects, we’ve completed projects under budget within the time that we said,” Holman said. “But we’re not very good I guess at getting that out to people, because there’s a general image that we can’t be trusted. We have a really good record of following through.”
Heikkila suggested the council increase its efforts to better communicate its successes with the public.
Staff discussed the issues of social media decorum and policy, and the use of city issued cell phones.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker urged the council to separate their public and private social media accounts and use city issued cell phones for the same purpose.
“Keep your private page private, you can do whatever you want on that page and keep your elected page, if you have one, [public], it could be construed as public,” she said. “The reason we started providing phones last year was to help you guys keep your personal [separate] and city your business on the city device.”
Walker added that it makes open records requests easier to access on the city issued cell phones. Councilors must hand in those phones within 48 hours after they have been notified that a request for records on the phones has been made.
Walker said she has been inundated with emailed complaints related to social media comments and posts from councilors, without naming them.
“I usually tell them it’s an undefined area of the law,” Walker said. “There’s no mechanism for the city to do anything. These aren’t our pages. We don’t create them.”
Despite the absence of case law in the local court circuit to define an elected official’s social media page as a public platform for free speech, she urged the council not to delete posts or comments.
Heikkila asked staff to schedule training during upcoming study sessions and urged the council to work together.
“If there’s a way that we can work together, if there’s a way that we can come to a general agreement, where we’re not sacrificing somebody’s dearly held beliefs, then we can work in a manner that is best for the city,” he said.