Housing and commercial development may soon have a new set of rules to play by if the Norman City Council votes to update criteria for everything from “green” stormwater mitigation practices to traffic impact studies.
The city’s engineering design criteria) manual is 25 years old, a staff presentation linked to the Tuesday council conference agenda indicated.
The EDC guides developers and design professionals about public infrastructure including stormwater, sewer drains, erosion control, and sewer and water lines, the presentation showed.
Changes to rainfall estimates and traffic patterns have changed as sustainable building practices have emerged since 1996.
A new manual is intended to make it easier for developers to decipher engineering criteria. The updated manual will consolidate “multiple, disconnected manuals into one easily-accessible, modern manual,” according to the staff presentation.
The manual’s overhaul began in March 2020. Updates were formulated with a 10-member staff committee and a 33-member stakeholder committee that included developers, homebuilders, consultants, contractors and community members, the presentation indicated.
Final reviews of the new EDC have included a stakeholder meeting on Oct. 6 when the project website launched to welcome comment from the public. After Tuesday’s presentation to the council, there will be virtual and in-person public meetings on Dec. 7 the presentation read.
The council is expected to consider adoption of the manual on Jan. 10. The website can be found at bit.ly/3AOUIQg.
