The Norman City Council will discuss the allocation of more than $500,000 for community programs during its Tuesday night study session.
During an intense council meeting in June, councilors voted to cut $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase to fund yet-to-be determined community programs. Funds also were set aside to hire an internal city auditor.
The council cut $565,000 from NPD salaries and budgets for yet-to-be determined community programs and approximately $300,000 from patrol services for the city auditor.
Mayor Breea Clark formed a task force to assess the city’s needs soon after.
A list of more than 50 task force members represent several sectors of the city, including the NPD, Norman Regional Health System, United Way of Norman, Salvation Army, the Islamic Society of Norman, First Christian Church, Food and Shelter and organizations that serve women and children, University of Oklahoma and the Cleveland County Health Department.
During the July City Council Oversight Committee meeting, Ward 1 Kate Bierman presented programs in other cities where staff trained crisis intervention teams [CIT] for emergency substance abuse and mental health calls. NPD Chief Kevin Foster told the committee that the department has certified 30% of the department for CIT response but hoped to have all officers certified.
Members of the Norman Citizens for Racial Justice attended that committee meeting and expressed their support for the Eugene, Oregon program, Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS). The program sends a team of trained medical and mental health professionals who respond to calls for suicide, substance abuse, conflict resolution and mediation, counseling and transportation needs, according to the program’s website.
While no formal recommendation from the committee has come before council, Clark expressed her interest in CAHOOTS.
“One that was repeatedly sent to council, which is particularly relevant given the size of the city and the fact it’s home to a state university, was the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Oregon. The Oversight Committee explored this 30-plus-year-old program in detail at its most recent meeting,” she wrote. “While this isn’t the only option available to us, and we certainly want to do what is best for our city, it does provide an excellent starting point for conversation.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
