The Norman City Council will discuss the possibility of 5G cellular technology coming to Norman and special limits on parking during its study session tonight.
AT&T has contacted the city regarding the possibility of bringing the technology to Norman, and the council will hear a presentation on the city’s ordinance and possible changes to it. The fifth generation improvements are a successor to the 3G and 4G networks of previous years, and the network is designed to increase bandwidth and download speed.
Norman has a cellular technology ordinance, but it may be amended if the council agrees with the city’s legal opinion.
“AT&T is one of the companies that is interested in utilizing the Small Cell Ordinance to place 5G infrastructure, but it is not applicable to only them, and actually tomorrow night’s presentation is about the ordinance in general,” Assistant City Attorney Beth Muckala said in an email to The Transcript. “The item concerns a discussion of limited amendments to the City’s Small Cell Ordinance based on things the City of Norman has learned about the process since the first ordinance passed a couple of years ago. The changes are modeled on what similar cities are doing — the three main sources were Little Rock, Owasso and Broken Arrow.
“Tomorrow night’s discussion does not actually involve AT&T applications, or any particular providers’ applications, only draft code amendments fleshing out terms on placement criteria and the application process, etc.”
The council will also discuss the possibility of limited parking spaces allotted for different future developments. In previous Transportation and Planning Committee meetings, members have evaluated the benefits of limiting park spaces in favor of increased green space, walkable paths and more land area for other, smaller businesses, The Transcript has reported.
Norman’s existing parking code requires a minimum of spaces according to the building’s use, from residential and office space to retail and dining. It does not set a maximum required number of parking spots.
As more Americans choose to walk, scooter, ride buses and use rideshare services, the demand for parking is expected to decline, according to a transportation study by Arity.
During the April 24 committee meeting, Ward 8 Matt Peacock cited a study that found there are 3.5 parking spaces for every car. Big stores like Target build lots for the highest shopping traffic days of the year, despite those days being limited in a 12-month period.
There will be no public comment and no votes will be taken during the study session.