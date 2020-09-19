The Norman City Council will entertain a presentation from a task force Mayor Breea Clark formed earlier this year to address community needs.
During an intense council meeting in June, councilors voted to cut $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase to fund substance and mental health community programs. Funds also were set aside to hire an internal city auditor.
The council cut $565,000 from NPD salaries and budgets for yet-to-be determined community programs and $300,000 from patrol services for the city auditor. Clark formed a task force to assess the city’s needs. Task force members are expected to make their recommendations to council during a Sept. 29 study session, Clark said.
“We are finalizing details on those recommendations at this time. I really don’t have much else to report,” Clark said. “It was a tremendous experience that has no doubt helped me to identify areas of improvement in our community, and I am grateful for the time that all of the task force members put in throughout this process.”
A list of more than 50 task force members represent several sectors of the city, including the NPD, Norman Regional Health System, United Way of Norman, Salvation Army, the Islamic Society of Norman, First Christian Church, Food and Shelter and organizations that serve women and children, University of Oklahoma and the Cleveland County Health Department.
During the July City Council Oversight Committee meeting, Ward 1 Kate Bierman presented programs in other cities where staff trained crisis intervention teams [CIT] for emergency substance abuse and mental health calls. NPD Chief Kevin Foster told the committee that the department has certified 30% of the department for CIT response but hoped to have all officers certified. No formal recommendation from that meeting has come before council.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
