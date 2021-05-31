The Norman City Council will discuss the FY22 budget during a Tuesday study session.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The city budget has once again become a topic of conversation and organizing for community groups on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum. After last year’s council decision, the budget item sparking the most discussion in the city is the Norman Police Department budget.

As previously reported by The Transcript, Norman residents have attended the past several City Council meetings to voice their opinions on the police budget. Last year, the council reallocated around $865,000 from the NPD budget to pay for community outreach programs and a city auditor.

While some groups support this move and want to see more reallocation of the NPD’s budget, others are advocating against this change and for an increase in NPD budget.

Though the NPD’s budget is the hottest topic, there are other items of debate included in the FY22 budget. Read about each department’s budget requests in our city budget series:

City clerk

Human resources and municipal court

IT and finance department

Utilities and public works

City planning department

Legal department

Parks and rec

Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.

Tags

Trending Video

Staff Writer

Reese Gorman covers elections, local politics and the COVID-19 pandemic for The Norman Transcript. He started as an intern in May of 2020 and transitioned into his current position as a staff writer in August of 2020.