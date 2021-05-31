The Norman City Council will discuss the FY22 budget during a Tuesday study session.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The city budget has once again become a topic of conversation and organizing for community groups on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum. After last year’s council decision, the budget item sparking the most discussion in the city is the Norman Police Department budget.
As previously reported by The Transcript, Norman residents have attended the past several City Council meetings to voice their opinions on the police budget. Last year, the council reallocated around $865,000 from the NPD budget to pay for community outreach programs and a city auditor.
While some groups support this move and want to see more reallocation of the NPD’s budget, others are advocating against this change and for an increase in NPD budget.
Though the NPD’s budget is the hottest topic, there are other items of debate included in the FY22 budget. Read about each department’s budget requests in our city budget series:
Human resources and municipal court
