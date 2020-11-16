The Norman City Council has a short agenda for its Tuesday night meeting as it returns to in-person sessions.
The council is expected to approve a resolution to call for a regularly scheduled election for odd-numbered wards and a special election for Ward 2.
Following a presentation on the capital improvement budget, the council will discuss how to spend the remaining $3 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act funds. The city qualified for $9.6 million. The council allocated a $4.8 million construction supplement for a senior wellness center, a little more than $1 million total for both Visit Norman and the Norman Arts Council and $600,000 for pandemic-related supplies, The Transcript previously reported.
During the rescheduled Oct. 29 meeting and Nov. 5 meeting, the council agreed to consider funding a business relief program with the leftover CARES Act funds. The program, designed earlier this year, would assist businesses and nonprofits which did not qualify for CARES Act funds.
The proposed $5 million program is unfunded after voters declined to support a general obligation bond package on Aug. 25.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Martin has said he supports the use of CARES Act funds for the program.
Martin suggested that the council follow a model similar to the Oklahoma Business Relief Program. Gov. Kevin Stitt designated $50 million for the program, which helped businesses through grants, according to the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce website.
“These are unprecedented times, and businesses shutting their doors are far too common place due to the impacts of COVID-19. Other cities have stepped up to assist their local businesses, and we expect the city of Norman to do the same. Every little bit of relief will help and just might make the difference between a business staying open and permanently closing; impacting real people in real jobs,” he told The Transcript following the Oct. 29 meeting.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
