The City Council on Tuesday will discuss final contracts with operators for the Young Family Athletics Center and the Senior Wellness Center during a study session.
While study sessions are open to the public inside City Hall, 201 W. Gray St., public comment is not allowed. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Both capital projects are under construction and will be paid for primarily with the half-cent Norman Forward Sales Tax fund. The temporary tax funds quality of life projects as approved by voters and expires in 2030.
The council entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with operators for both facilities in 2021, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said.
“We are now trying to formalize the final contracts with all of these operators and that is what we are discussing with council on Tuesday,” Olsen said.
No presentation documents or staff reports regarding the contracts were available to The Transcript on Monday.
Olsen said the athletic center is expected to be completed by October and the senior wellness center by August.
Ribbon cutting dates have not been formalized, he said.
“We will need about 45-60 days after construction completes to move in and knock out the contractors punch list before we can have a ribbon cutting,” Olsen said.
According to the 2021 MOUs, the council selected Santa Fe Family Living Centers for the athletic center and Norman Regional Health System to operate a clinic in the building. The council also selected Health, Living and Fitness, Inc. to operate the senior wellness center.
Santa Fe Family Living Centers, also known as the Columbus Corporation, operates a similar facility in Oklahoma City. Norman’s facility will offer indoor aquatics and courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and adaptive sports for children with mobility challenges, staff said in Feb. 2021.
The athletics center is named for NBA star Trae Young, a former Norman North High School and University of Oklahoma standout whose family foundation donated $4 million for the project in 2021.
According to the memos, the city will not be responsible for running the athletics center and senior wellness center.
Policies for the athletic center are subject to review by the city manager, the memo indicated.
For both facilities, there will be no cost to the city for operations or routine maintenance, and the city owns the assets, the memo stated.
