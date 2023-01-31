The City Council will take up a hot topic Tuesday when members discuss the expenditure of asset forfeiture funds during a study session.
The session will start at 5:30 p.m. inside City Hall and is not open to public comment.
While criminal asset forfeiture covers proceeds from criminal convictions, civil asset forfeiture does not require a criminal charge or conviction. The funds are required to be spent on police department needs.
Asset forfeiture funds have drawn support and criticism from some councilors and the public in recent weeks as the council attempted to use the funds to purchase items for the police department. The council approved $1.1 million to purchase police equipment, including a BearCat --a military-style, non-weaponized vehicle – with general fund money instead of forfeiture funds in November.
At the time, the council agreed to later discuss how to approach the use of those funds. Recent discussions have explored using the funds to either replace patrol vehicles or add iPads that officers can use for mental health response.
The Oklahoma Department of Health and Substance Abuse has provided 46 iPads for the police department, but the council asked staff to explore using forfeiture funds to provide more. The department is conducting a pilot project using 12 iPads as it develops policies for its use, Capt. Carl Pendleton said during a Jan. 11 study session.
Tuesday’s discussion comes at a time when city staff is forming its annual budget and the lingering question of whether to continue spending general fund money or dip into a free pot of cash remains unanswered.
According to the city’s budget, a little more than $1.4 million is sitting untouched in the seizures and restitution fund. Assistant Chief Rick Jackson told the council in November most of the money in the fund is from criminal asset forfeiture, not civil.
The council has wrestled with what City Manager Darrel Pyle has said is its “fiduciary responsibility” to protect the general fund when money in other funds is available specific to certain uses like the forfeiture fund.
Pyle added the responsibility is shared by staff, which must recommend the council spend the fund for needs in the police department.
Several council members have opposed to the use of forfeiture funds, including Ward 1 councilor Brandi Studley, who has since resigned, Ward 2’s Lauren Schueler, Ward 4’s Helen Grant, Ward 7’s Stephen Holman and Ward 8’s Matt Peacock.
Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn, Ward 5’s Rarchar Tortorello and Mayor Larry Heikkila have supported the use of those funds. Ward 6’s Elizabeth Foreman has expressed support for use of the funds, but voted to allocate general fund money for police purchases in November.
