Norman City Council members will meet Tuesday to discuss Norman’s mental health response following the death of a popular business owner inside the county jail.
Several members, including Brandi Studley and Elizabeth Foreman, requested the study session to discuss the merits of city-operated mobile crisis units.
The session, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, will revisit the possibility of a city operated or sponsored mobile crisis unit program.
Mobile crisis units are staffed with mental health professionals who assist people in crisis to divert them from jail and connect them with resources. Units respond to a 988 hotline that launched in July.
The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services operates mobile crisis units in Norman and announced it would expand them statewide in 2021 following the receipt of increased funding, The Transcript reported.
Studley, who represents Ward 1, requested the study session after Shannon Hanchett was found dead in the Cleveland County Detention Center on Dec. 8.
Hanchett, a 38-year-old mother of two, died 12 days after she was arrested by Norman police on complaints of making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer.
Friends said Hanchett called police on the night she was arrested because she was having a “mental health crisis.”
Following a vigil, Studley called on city staff and the council to revisit mobile crisis units. Fellow councilors Lauren Schueler (Ward 2), Helen Grant (Ward 4), Foreman (Ward 6), Stephen Holman (Ward 7) and Matt Peacock (Ward 8) supported the request.
The council first discussed mobile crisis units in July 2021 when it considered a pilot project for a city operated program.
However, following the news that the state’s mental health agency already operated two in Norman and planned to add more, the council turned its attention to homeless intervention services such as transportation to appointments for employment and housing services, City Manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript last month.
Other business
Following the study session, the council will convene to its regular meeting to discuss the purchase of an empty hotel for affordable housing.
The discussion will be in executive session which is not open to the public according to the Open Meeting Act.
The hotel, located at 309 Center Court, offers 61 rooms, the council learned in September.
The price is $3.75 million.
At the time, staff did not have an estimate for remodeling to fit it for single room occupancy or efficiency apartments. However, the council agreed that its original plan to purchase and refit an empty nursing home for $6.4 million would be more expensive.
Pyle said the cost to remodel the hotel would probably be half the cost the city would pay to renovate the nursing facility.
