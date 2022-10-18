The Norman City Council will discuss a pilot program for micro-transit, an on-demand transportation service in addition to public transit, its Tuesday agenda indicates.
During previous discussion in the Community Planning and Transportation Committee meetings, members have envisioned the service to fill in a gap for people who cannot ride the transit buses in time for essential appointments such as medical visits and job services for the unhoused.
The council voted last month to approve two Dodge Promaster vans for people who live unsheltered following a study which indicated the need for the service in the Homebase report and University of Oklahoma’s Zarrow School of Social Work study. The cost of the vans was $318,158. The city is prohibited by the City Charter to purchase vehicles for city use from dealerships.
According to the agenda, councilors will hear a presentation about an upcoming study on micro-transit and the potential for a pilot project. The city has hired HTNB to explore the parameters of such a program, the agenda reads. On-demand services offer a “curb to door” service similar to rideshare services like Uber or Lyft.
The study would explore the needs that a micro-transit service could serve and an analysis of alternatives to meeting those needs before a pilot program is implemented, the presentation handout indicates.
Micro-transit services could offer both on demand and semi-fixed routes during a period of time. On demand services would operate in a defined area or a zone or in a fixed route where there is a high demand for transport, the presentation reads.
A vendor for the service would offer a cell phone app, driver app and back end services for routing and dispatch.
The project faces some challenges including cost. Demand services can be more costly per passenger and less efficient, but could replace fixed routes which are under used by five passengers or less per hour. It can enhance coverage in areas where fixed routes is not available or to improve the reliability for paratransit, which serves those with physical disabilities.
Case studies included in the presentation show that some cities charge for rides. Arlington, Texas charges $3-$5 with a 12-minute wait time and a pickup location within two blocks of the rider. A program in Lincoln, Nebraska charges $5 per ride and is open during set hours on weekdays and Saturdays. Riders in Pinellas County, Florida pay $20 a month seven days a week for the service but only for late night workers between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. That program is income-qualified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.