The Norman City Council will decide if it will approve park improvements, call for a special election and decide the use of tax increment finance funds and municipal complex renovations during a meeting tonight.
Due to a vacancy in Ward 2 following the resignation of Matt McGarry, the council may decide to call a special election. The resolution on the agenda would mean a June 8 election and an April 12-14 filing period.
McGarry resigned the seat weeks after the Feb. election, announcing he had accepted a job at an Ivy League university, The Transcript reported last week. The Feb. election was also due to a vacancy after former councilor David Perry died last year.
The council may approve an amendment to a contract with Crossland Construction Company for a component of the municipal complex renovations project, the staff report reads. The cost of the proposed development center is $6.3 million.
“The former Norman Public Library, Central building will become the development center, housing all departments included in the development process, to create a seamless method for applicants going through that process,” the staff report reads. “The vacating of those departments from other buildings on the municipal complex campus will allow for renovations for a new municipal court building and improvements to the police department, human resources, and city hall to address space needs for each department and city function.”
The city could see a new electric bus added to its fleet if a grant application is successful. The council will be asked to authorize City Manager Darrel Pyle to seek a grant through the Federal Transit Administration’s low and no emissions vehicle program, the staff report reads.
More than half the buses in the city’s fleet have “reached their useful life,” the staff report reveals; eight of 13 busses need to be replaced.
The grant could provide a battery-powered bus with a 70% federal and 30% local grant share. The total cost is $925,000. If awarded, the city’s cost would be $277,500.
Two park improvements are also on Tuesday’s agenda.
A second parking lot at Ruby Grant Park could be funded with Community Park Land Development funds and Room Tax funds, if the council approves a resolution.
The park was opened in December and a second parking lot would be located along the Interstate 35 service drive to accommodate 36 cars, the staff report reads.
The estimated total for the parking lot is $342,407. The council will be asked to approve $62,000 from the Room Tax fund and $280,407 from the park land development fund.
Improvements to Legacy Park in the University North Park tax increment finance district could be paid for with TIF funds, the staff report reads.
The council will be asked to use $104,900 from the TIF account to pay for repairs at the park including lighting and electronic equipment.
Staff proposes the city use $66,463 from the UNP TIF fund balance along with an additional appropriation of $38,437, for a total appropriation of $104,900, the staff report reads.
“This information was presented to the UNP BID Board on March 12, 2021,” the report says. “The Board voted unanimously to support the proposal and recommend the additional appropriation from the UNP TIF Fund Balance Reserve For BID expenses.”
Prior to the regular meeting, the council will convene at 5:30 p.m. in executive session to discuss the purchase of land at the northeast corner of Alameda St. and S. Carter Avenue, the agenda reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.