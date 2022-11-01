The Norman City Council will dredge up the contentious issue of tax and business improvement districts Tuesday during a study session.
Tax Increment Finance (TIF) districts are designed to boost business traffic in a given area with a portion of the sales tax used to offset development costs such as traffic and water infrastructure improvements.
Residents were displeased with the Dec. 2019 agreement with the University North Park developers the council adopted to phase out tax contributions. Stephen Ellis, a University of Oklahoma philosophy professor, contested the agreement in court, but the district court ruled in favor of the city and the ruling was upheld on appeal.
At the time, critics also believed the TIF was unnecessary because the location near Interstate 35 was not in a blighted area. Tax districts are often used in areas where businesses have left and traffic has decreased.
The council will discuss procedures for adopting a tax district, including the creation of a Statutory Review Committee. In order to form a district, the city must have a recommendation in favor of the proposal from the committee, a memo from City Attorney Kathryn Walker to the council reads. The committee can create the project plan or if staff composes it, amend the plan as the committee sees fit.
Walker’s memo also lists business improvement districts as a subject for the council to review. Improvement districts (BIDs) are a designated area wherein property owners agree to pay a fee based on the square footage, linear footage, and a portion of the tax assessed value of their property. The district uses the fee revenue for beautification, marketing and facilitation of events and other measures that draw increased foot traffic.
A proposed BID in downtown Norman failed after Cleveland County Commissioners withdrew their support citing insufficient support from property owners in the district. Without their support, the percentage of signatures on the petition dropped below 50%, The Transcript reported earlier this month.
Business improvement districts must obtain council approval in order to form. After the commissioners withdrew their support, the council canceled its public hearing and vote on the district.
Mayor Larry Heikkila cited business improvement districts during his campaign and the council expressed support for those initiatives during the July retreat where the dais sets policy goals for the year.
At the time, councilor for Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman, who campaigned against the UNP tax district agreement in 2020, joked she would “sell my soul” for a TIF in her ward, where food and retail service businesses are sparse.
