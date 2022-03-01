The Norman City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday will hear a presentation on the recently-announced Oklahoma Turnpike Authority expansion plan and discuss the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for economic development, the sale of 718 N. Porter and a new location for the homeless shelter.
The Turnpike Authority intends to construct a new east-west turnpike from the I-44 Moore-Norman-Oklahoma City area east to I-35 and then east to the South Extension. The route will include interchanges at I-44, Western Ave/60th Ave. NW, 36th Ave. NW, I-35, S. Broadway, S. Sooner Rd/SH-77H, S. Douglas/48th St. and East Side Connector.
A second project will extend the Kickapoo Turnpike at I-40 south to I-35 near Purcell to expand the mobility of SE Oklahoma City Metro by providing greater access to local communities. It will provide an alternate route to I-35 for traffic traveling between southern Oklahoma and eastern and northeastern Oklahoma. It includes interchanges at I-35, US-77, Etowah Road, SH-9, Alameda Drive, Franklin Road, Choctaw Road and I-40.
ARPA dollars
The agenda includes a presentation on the Norman Economic Development Coalition as part of a discussion on using federal pandemic aid for economic growth.
Final rules on the use of ARPA dollars were released Jan. 6, which includes support for business incubators designed to help small business startups. It also includes rehabilitation of commercial properties and technical assistance, according to the presentation.
The city’s economic development advisory board recommends setting aside $1 million in Rescue Plan money for “an incubator program to be located in a qualified census tract” and to include a partnership with Moore Norman Technology Center, Norman Public Schools, Norman Regional Health System and Norman Economic Development Coalition.
718 N. Porter
The possible sale of 718 N. Porter is on the agenda, but no presentation is attached. The property has been the subject of speculation for various uses, including a homeless shelter with day services and sobering center to divert people found to be publicly intoxicated from jail.
More recently, the council discussed in December using the property as a small business incubator.
The property is part of a land swap between the city and the Norman Regional Hospital Authority as the health system redevelops its Porter Campus along Porter Avenue and Robinson Street.
The shelter is temporarily located at 325 E. Comanche St. and offers 35 beds but could be located in the Griffin Memorial complex if negotiations between the city and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is successful. Several empty buildings could be used as a shelter, Pyle told the council.
If located in the mental hospital’s existing complex along 12th Avenue between Main and Robinson Street, it would be near to human service agencies that serve the unhoused such as the Food & Shelter Inc.’s supportive housing services and food center at 201 Reed Avenue. This led council to express support for a relocation in that area.
Other business
The council will also discuss the Noun Hotel’s stormwater issues at South University Boulevard and Toberman Drive.
The presentation indicates there is a “drainage issue” that necessitated a meeting between the hotel’s engineer and city staff Aug. 9, 2021, and a second meeting Feb. 7 “for further discussion.” Images included in that presentation show stormwater pooled around a ground gutter line “during rain events.”
The meeting will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday at Norman City Hall.