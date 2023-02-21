City Council vacancies have been a common occurrence in recent years and 2023 is no different. Now it’s a Ward 1 vacancy members have to address.
The council will discuss the process for filling the seat at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday during a study session at City Hall.
Brandi Studley won election in 2021, but vacated it last month before her name could be removed from the Feb. 14 ballot. Challenger Austin Ball won the election, but cannot be sworn in until the first Tuesday in July when the term begins, according to the city charter.
Studley’s exit means the seat is empty until the council approves an appointment to serve the remainder of the term.
According to the charter, if the council does not fill the seat within 60 days, it must call for a special election. The charter does not require a committee to be formed to nominate an appointee, but only states an appointment “will be installed by a majority vote of the council.”
Former Mayor Breea Clark used a committee made up of residents in the vacant ward. The committee conducted interviews after it reviewed applications and voted to select the nominee.
The council then voted to appoint interim council members to serve for the remainder of the unexpired term.
While Tuesday’s meeting agenda refers only to Ward 1’s vacancy, the council could be faced with a second appointment if a court rules that Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn must vacate his council seat.
The city has asked a judge to decide if Lynn violated state law by holding dual offices — he accepted a city judge position in Wewoka on Jan. 6.
An outside law firm hired by the city concluded Lynn forfeited his council position when he accepted the judgeship. City Attorney Kathryn Walker filed a motion for declaratory judgement on Election Day, but a hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Lynn and his attorney, former Cleveland County District Judge Tracy Schumacher, contend he didn’t violate a law against holding dual offices because of an exception in the state Constitution.
Lynn lost his bid for reelection last week to Bree Montoya.
If a Cleveland County judge agrees with the city, Lynn’s seat would require an appointment before Montoya’s term begins in July.
History of vacancies
Following the untimely death of David Perry just eight weeks after his Ward 2 term began in July 2020, the council appointed Joe Carter in Oct. 2020.
Carter had not sought reelection to the term in Dec. 2019 and was appointed after the council declined to accept a committee’s recommendation to appoint Sean Boyd, a known conservative supported by grass roots organization Unite Norman.
The group attempted to recall several odd-numbered ward councilors and Clark after the council cut the police department’s proposed budget by $865,000 in June 2020.
While Carter continued to fill the seat, the council slated a special election for Feb. 2021, which coincided during the regular election for odd-numbered wards.
After Matt McGary won the special election for Ward 2, he vacated the seat two weeks later to accept a job outside Norman.
Again, the council was asked to appoint a replacement and accepted a committee’s recommendation to tap Lauren Schueler, who was elected in 2022.
Ward 5’s Sereta Wilson resigned in July 2020 after she moved outside her ward. The council accepted Michael Nash as her replacement the following month.
Other business
The council will discuss two committee appointments that will play key rolls in future Norman zoning laws and goals for growth: Strong Towns and the Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation Master Plan.
Strong Towns is an organization that helps cities rethink zoning and focus on economic resilience. The land use plan is the guiding document for proposed ordinances.
The future of Neighborhood Alliance is also on the agenda. The nonprofit organization obtained a $100,000 contract with the city in September 2021 to launch neighborhood improvement workshops and education to organize events and tackle zoning and code enforcement issues.
Alliance organizers told The Transcript in November they would propose to the council two communities to target specific efforts for a second contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.