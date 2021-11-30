A Norman property owner will bring forward a zoning request to City Council that has been challenged during previous pre-development meetings and the Norman Planning Commission meeting.
Sooner Traditions, LLC intends to build a single-story office complex at the northeast corner of South Berry Road and West Lindsey Street, but residents say it will aggravate congested traffic, cause more collisions and do nothing to improve the scourge of empty buildings nearby.
The council will hear the applicant’s presentation during its regular Tuesday night meeting, but 23 letters of protest indicate residents’ concerns remain. Letters of support are also included in the council’s meeting packet, including one from an apparent employee of Sooner Traditions.
A second zoning request on the agenda for the address at that intersection, 1027 and 1035 S. Berry Road, includes a shopping center.
Sooner Traditions is asking the council to approve a simple planned unit development for the two lots — one in a district zoned residential single family dwelling district and suburban office commercial district.
The planning commission voted to approve the request 5-1, with commissioner Sandy Bahan voting against.
Opposition letters cite stormwater concerns, among others.
“This new development will generate large volumes of additional stormwater in Imhoff Creek,” a resident’s letter stated. “There is no need for commercial developments on these lots. There is plenty of unused space in Norman that is already designated for commercial development. The city should first fill in this unused space before tearing down existing homes to make space for more commercial development.”
Attorney for Sooner Traditions Sean Reiger said during the predevelopment planning meeting that nearby empty properties were not for sale.
The staff report indicates Sooner Traditions plans to install “low impact development techniques such as bio-retention swales, rain gardens, flow through planters and tree wells which will be utilized to increase stormwater filtration and water quality.”
It also states the impervious area will not exceed 65% of the lot, which is the maximum allowed of residential developments.
City staff did not recommend a traffic impact study, but Rieger informed residents at the June 25 predevelopment meeting that a consultant had been hired.
The Traffic Engineering Consultants report, obtained by The Transcript, scores intersection capacity based on letter grades “for level of service” criteria from A to F, with A listed as “free flow” of traffic and F listed as “forced flow” when traffic is congested and doesn’t clear. Tolerable delays are scored as D and intolerable “unstable flow” of traffic as E.
John Cornwell, a local engineer for Quest Consultants, emailed his own presentation to councilors to consider that traffic impact study Rieger’s firm conducted.
He noted the report shows a D rating during morning traffic peak hours to the northbound approach of the intersection and E during evening traffic peak hours to the southbound approach.
Cornwell argued the study did not define “Lindsey Street approaches both eastbound and westbound,” nor did it define “Berry Road northbound and Lindsey Street westbound.”
While the report confirms current delays at the intersection and future traffic flow delays by 2023, it also states the intersection would be expected “to continue to operate at acceptable levels of service.”
Light pollution and noise are other concerns raised in letters as a threat to the “mental health” and disruption of “sleep” of current residents. “Additional vehicle exhaust will also undermine the health of current residents,” a letter reads.
The staff report indicates the development must comply with lighting ordinances. Rieger said during the predevelopment meeting that light pollution would be controlled and noise would be mitigated by fencing and green space.
Among four letters of support, Carol West indicated the development would be an improvement to the empty office building and house on the two lots.
“I support the development of a high-quality commercial building that will feature landscaping buffers and a privacy fence to nearby residential, such as my house to the north,” West’s letter reads.
According to a professional social networking site, West appears to work for Sooner Traditions Realty, located at 221 W. Lindsey. A call to West was not returned.
Other business
If the council approves, a park that burned down will be replaced near North Porter Avenue and Yarmouth.
Vinyard park was destroyed by a fire in early 2021, the staff report reads. The park was moved to the city’s Norman Forward Neighborhood Park Improvement Plan list as a priority pay-as-you-go project.
Pay-as you-go projects are completed as sales tax revenue is collected, meaning “park staff can only do a few projects per year,” the report states.
Voters in 2015 approved the Norman Forward half-cent sales tax for quality of life projects to endure for 15 years.
The council will be asked to award arequest for proposal to Happy Playgrounds, LLC for $180,000, the consent agenda item reads.
Staff chose the company because it offered the most playground equipment for a wide range of ages and accommodations for children with mobility challenges, its report reads.
The project will be paid for out of the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund.
Also on the consent agenda is a request to apply for a federal grant to install two electric vehicle chargers in the Municipal Complex.
The Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant could pay up to 74% of the total $246,000 construction cost.
Both stations would be located in the parking lot on the northwest corner of Gray Street and Santa Fe Avenue, the staff report reads.
The public would be allowed to use the stations “to charge their vehicles as they engage in civic activity, conduct business with City departments, visit the Post Office and perform other activities,” the staff report states.
Each year, the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments issues a call out for projects that help cities implement clean fuel alternatives to improve air quality, the staff report reads.
Central Oklahoma did not meet National Air Quality Ambient Standards for particulate matter in 2020, staff cited in its report.
Prior to the council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Mayor Breea Clark will provided a State of the City address at 5 p.m.
Joining her will be Absentee Shawnee Governor Johnny Johnson who will provide an update on the tribe’s current and upcoming projects, the town hall agenda reads.