The Norman City Council will hear protests from residents on two property requests — both of which have been approved by the Planning Commission and are recommended by staff — at its Tuesday meeting.
Marsha McDaris submitted a letter of protest regarding a proposed residential unit that is expected to draw college students, and thereby aggravate clogged streets with more cars and more parties, her letter reads.
The development will see a parking lot at 430 S. Garner Ave. converted into a six-unit apartment building with four bedrooms in each unit, a staff report reads. The request is up for discussion and possible approval at the council’s 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
McDaris pointed out that the Center City Form Based Code (CCFBC) only allows three bedrooms to house three people per apartment. The applicant's request is for a special permit to allow each unit to hold four bedrooms.
The request is not inconsistent with previously-built structures, and met with staff approval early in the process.
“This 24-bedroom proposal is a continuance of similar projects in this area,” the staff report states. “The CCFBC Development Review Team reviewed the site plan and elevations at their April 12, 2021 meeting. The proposal passed through the Development Review Team process contingent upon approval of a special use for four or more bedrooms per unit. The applicant is seeking approval of the special use request before submitting a building permit.”
The applicant meets the parking requirements, according to the city’s ordinances for the zoning area of one space per bedroom. The lot was being used as temporary parking, and according to the staff report, “this will potentially push those currently utilizing the existing parking lot to find parking elsewhere.”
The area has been developing for several years with apartments and other rental properties. While the city has an ordinance setting the three-bedroom limit and one to mitigate nuisance parties, the responsibility falls largely to the neighbors to complain, McDaris said.
“With the amount of apartments that have already been built, this area has become block party central,” McDaris' letter reads. “Again, the City of Norman has party house ordinances, but it's up to the neighbors to complain. And don't think for one second, one party house is going to call in another party house. I can't even get my single family tenants is (in) this neighborhood to complain because they fear retaliation.”
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the request.
The council will also consider a protest letter regarding the closure of an alley at Gatewood Drive and Sunset Drive.
Dorothy Cook's letter states she has not received a reason why the alley is to be closed, and claims that three businesses abutting the alley have not kept up the proper paperwork with the Oklahoma Secretary of State.
A search online at the Oklahoma Secretary of State for Accelerated Norman Main, LLC did not yield any matching result, while Fuzzell Brothers, LLC has been inactive for three years due to not having filed its annual reports. The Golden Twins shows to be active according to the secretary of state’s website.
The attorney for those businesses said in a letter to the city that the 10-foot area has never been clearly defined as private property or an alley, the request from Rieger Law Group reads.
The staff report shows the request was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission.
