Council to hear report on homeless study
The Norman City Council will discuss the results of the final report by Homebase Inc. on Tuesday following the collapse of the city’s homeless program.
The council paid Homebase $100,000 to evaluate the city and county’s response to the unhoused and challenges to obtain affordable housing options in Norman.
The city provides case management and runs a homeless shelter.
A preliminary presentation on the report’s findings revealed little new information in October, but the full report was released in December while the organization also conducted public input sessions to narrow the focus of goals.
Two weeks ago, City Manager Darrel Pyle told the council that the city’s homeless program would have no employees to run the program.
Because of the employee exit, it would be forced to discontinue its role as the annual applicant for funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The council agreed to consider seeking another agency to take the lead as the collaborative applicant to apply for those funds on behalf of the local Continuum of Care.
The city continues to operate an emergency shelter with funding that will remain through August.
The 30-page report sums up three goals that were identified to improve outcomes for those experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness: to secure housing for all residents of the county, increase access to emergency housing response services and mobilize a countywide response to prevent and end homelessness.
The report includes action plans along with each recommendation.
Homebase recommends partners conduct a housing market analysis and affordable strategy for the county, a five-year countywide housing development “pipeline” that identifies a “path to establish new housing for unsheltered populations,” it reads under the first set of goals. The report recommends prioritizing single-room occupancy unit buildings that provide small, furnished one room apartments connected by a building and community spaces.
The preliminary report also includes recommendations to expand supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and improve transportation to employment, human services and shelter centers. It also recommends expanding outreach to encampments, among several other suggestions.
Homebase recommended that partners in the county should expand coordinated prevention assistance, improve communication among organizations and commit to “robust data collection and analysis.”
Each goal contains a subset of recommendations with detailed action plans.
In other business, the council will also hear a presentation on the city’s fiscal year 2023 capital budget and the fiscal year 2023-2026 capital improvements plan, the agenda reads.