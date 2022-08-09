The Norman City Council will host a public hearing on new ward boundaries, as proposed by the Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee during its regular Tuesday meeting.
The committee held its own public hearing on June 15 at which time no residents spoke. With no further changes to the committee’s proposed map, it voted to send its report to the council for consideration on July 6.
According to a staff report, the council is expected to vote on new boundaries during its Sept. 13 meeting.
The new boundaries will affect some committee appointments which are represented according to ward.
“This proposal could potentially affect ward-specific appointments to the Greenbelt Commission,
the Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee, and the Public Safety Sales Tax Citizen Oversight Committee,” the staff report reads. “Therefore, the ordinance implementing the plan provides that existing ward-specific appointees will be allowed to finish their term before the new boundaries will be applied.”
The committee is tasked to rebalance wards as equally as possible within a 10% change in population. The committee must also draw lines as straight and as contiguous as possible while it avoids splitting up existing precincts.
It must also keep communities of common interest intact and draw lines along easily recognized roads.
The new map shows subtle changes across all wards. No wards deviated in population by more than 5.33%, in Ward 5.
Previous committee
This is the second reapportionment committee to tackle the redraw of council wards after then-mayor Breea Clark disbanded it following allegations of gerrymandering and a lack of complete data for the committee, she said in January.
Delays in the release of the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau report left the city behind its charter-mandated schedule to redraw district boundaries.
The county election board did not have new precinct lines determined at the time, which meant the committee could not ensure precinct lines were kept in tact as much as possible.
The new proposed ward boundary map shows small changes compared to the sweeping changes proposed in September 2021.
The committee which proposed that map faced a haze of gerrymandering accusations and demands to disband the committee.
The committee chose to send 12 square miles of Ward 6, a largely urban area, into Ward 5, a largely rural population. At the time,
Ward 5 residents accused the committee of failing to keep the farmer’s community – a “common interest” – intact. It would have moved the eastern boundary of Ward 6 west from 36th Avenue NE to 60th Avenue NE.
Two conservative city councilors, Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, also objected to the Sept. 2021 proposed boundaries.
They were elected on the heels of a movement to boost police funding following the council’s 2020 decision to reallocate nearly $900,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase.
At the time, Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello accused the committee of gerrymandering because he would lose key precincts which swung the vote in his favor and after a Ward 1 committee member Larla Turner called him “dangerous to the ward” and referred to the ward as being populated with “white supremacists.”
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn also took exception to the new boundaries because he too would lose swing precincts to Ward 8.
In September 2021, the boundary was set to move portions of Ward 3 to Ward 8 north from Rock Creek to Indian Hills Road and west to 72nd NW.
Proposed ward boundaries
• Ward 1: Ward 1 will change on its southwestern and eastern borders to add 1,856 residents from Ward 7 and give 210 to Ward 5 between Alameda Street and Lindsey Avenue, from 36th NE and 48th NE avenues.
• Ward 2: Ward 2 will gain 1,912 from Ward 8 on the northern boundary south from Robinson Street and Berry Road and lose 1,501 to Ward 4 south, between Berry Road and Chautauqua Avenue, to State Highway 9.
• Ward 3: From the northwest boundary of Ward 3 north from Franklin Avenue between 48th, west to Interstate 35, Ward 3 will gain 768 residents from Ward 8. The ward will not lose any residents to other wards.
• Ward 4: Ward 4 will gain 1,501 on the southern boundary at Berry Road and Chautauqua Avenue to State Highway 9. It will add 386 residents from Ward 7 north of Lindsey Street from Chautauqua to State Highway 77 to the west. It will gain 614 from Ward 8 north of Main Street between Berry and west to SH-77. It will not lose population to any wards.
• Ward 5: The largely rural ward will gain just 36 residents from Ward 6 north of Franklin Avenue between 24th Avenue NE and 36th Avenue NE. It will add 210 residents from Ward 1 north from Lindsey to Alameda between 36th and 48th Street. It did not lose any residents to nearby wards.
• Ward 6: In addition to the 36 residents it will give to Ward 5, Ward 6 will give 3,960 to Ward 8 south of Tecumseh to Rock Creek Road between 12th Avenue and Porter Avenue. It will gain 803 residents from the same ward at Porter and Robinson to Rock Creek and 12th.
• Ward 7: Ward 1 will gain 1,856 residents from Ward 7 at its northeast boundary from SH-77 to 12th and Lindsey. Ward 4 will add 386 from Ward 7, east of SH-77 to Chautauqua.
• Ward 8: The ward will lose 1,192 to Ward 2 on the southern boundary from Robinson Street and Berry Road. From the northwest boundary of Ward 3 at Franklin Avenue to 48th Avenue west to Interstate 35, it will lose 768. The ward will lose 614 to Ward 4, north of Main Street between Berry and west of SH-77. It will send 803 people to Ward 6 from Porter and Robinson to Rock Creek and 12th NE. It will gain 3,960 from Ward 6 south of Tecumseh to Rock Creek Road between 12th NW Avenue and Porter Avenue.
