The Norman City Council will discuss a controversial special use permit for a restaurant and bar and hold a public hearing Tuesday.
The owner of Logie’s on the Corner, at 796 Asp Avenue, will ask the council to approve a special use permit that the owner says will not change its operations as a restaurant and bar, but to ensure compliance with city and licensing requirements, a staff report states.
The law regarding food and bar ratios changed in 2018. The restaurant’s request would allow them to obtain the permit “without being concerned about the ratio of food to alcohol sales,” the staff report reads.
Following the implementation of new alcohol laws in October 2018, 35% or more of monthly gross sales must be attributable to food items to be considered a restaurant. Restaurants previously needed to prove 50% or greater sales of food, but low point beer was included as food.
Logie’s owner Joe Bendetti said last month that the restaurant has operated a full kitchen and menu since 2005. Bendetti pointed out that the new law would allow him to avoid an annual audit.
The Planning Commission approved his request 4-1, with Commissioner Steven McDaniel voting against it last month. He wanted to view Logie’s sales to see the number of times in a year it did or did not meet the 35% food sales requirement.
Residents and business owners claimed during a predevelopment meeting that Logie’s could “eliminate a full menu if they chose to do so” and effectively turn it into a bar.
Area property owner Rainey Powell protested the request when he cited concerns it would turn the area into a bar district. Powell owns a large tract of land across from Campus Corner.
Several others also filed letters including the owners of MB Realty James Miller and Deana Burger, Balfour of Norman owner Jerry Hatter, L&E Webb owner Michael Webb, Gayle Welcher, and Juneanne Murphy.
Hideaway Pizza CEO Brent Murphy claimed in his letter that “four other restaurants on Campus Corner will seek similar special uses from the City” if Logie’s is approved.
Keith McCabe, owner of 753 Asp, filed a protest letter and then withdrew it April 22.
“I have researched the change in beer and liquor requirement that the change in Oklahoma state law and its effect on the restaurant business,” McCabe’s withdrawal letter reads. “I still have a concern about the future neighborhood manners of Campus Corner, I believe that Logie’s deserves the chance to remain and to do business under the new law.”
The council agenda packet shows additional residents have filed protest letters, including Bette Maffuci and Lois Wheeler.
Other business
A second item related to business is a proposed new service station, Take 5 Oil Change.
The council will discuss a rezoning request from a local commercial district to a general commercial district at the southwest corner of East Cedar Lane Road and Classen Boulevard for the service station, the staff report reads.
The site includes a parking lot, building, landscaping and a detention pond as well as a fence to the south of the property which abuts a residential neighborhood, the report states.
The city has required the owner to complete a sidewalk on Classen.
Minutes of the predevelopment meeting indicate residents supported the project, and that protest letters did not appear in the agenda packet.
The Planning Commission approved the project 5-0 March 10.
Budget hearing
Residents will have an opportunity to address the council during a public hearing on the city’s fiscal year-ending 2023 budget.
A report shows that the projected revenues will total $251,967,057, and operating expenses will reach $238,616,503.
The hearing is the first of three scheduled prior to the end of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The next hearings will be May 25 and June 14, when the council is expected to adopt the budget, City Clerk Brenda Hall said.
According to state law, municipalities must adopt an annual budget seven days prior to the beginning of the fiscal year.
The budget must be filed with the State Auditor and Inspector on or before July 1.