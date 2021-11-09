The filing period for the upcoming municipal elections and election dates have been identified and scheduled, subject to approval by the Norman City Council.
The Tuesday night council meeting agenda indicates the council will be asked to approve a resolution to set the 2022 council and mayoral election filing period to begin Dec. 6 and conclude Dec. 8. According to the City Charter, even-numbered Wards 2, 4, 6, and 8 and the mayor will be up for election.
The election for these offices will be held Feb. 8, 2022 and April 5, 2022 should a runoff election be necessary, the resolution reads. Winners will be sworn in on July 5, 2022, the staff report states.
The council will also be asked to approve a contract with AngelTrax for video surveillance systems and upgrades to its transit fleet for $122,473. The city’s portion of a federal grant match would total $84,204 with the remaining $38,269 to be reimbursed, the staff report reads.
A surprise asbestos discovery in a city-owned building will cost nearly $1 million to remediate. This money will come from 10 fund accounts if the council approves, the staff report shows.
Several buildings in the city’s municipal complex are undergoing renovations. This includes a former library that will serve as a development services center.
The center will house all aspects of planning and zoning under one roof. Construction workers discovered the toxic substance in a previously-unknown second ceiling likely added during renovation in the 1980s, City Clerk Brenda Hall told the council during an Oct. 9 meeting.
The money will come from a variety of other construction projects to be delayed. These include alley repair and street striping, Southlake Park improvements and a sidewalk project on Acres and Porter Avenue, the staff report indicates.