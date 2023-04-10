The City Council will once again ask voters to go to the polls — this time on June 13 — to rescue Norman’s “crucially low” water fund, today’s meeting agenda shows.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
Utility rate increases must be approved by voters, who haven’t approved one since 2015 and only two in the past 20 years, according to a staff report.
Utilities Director
Chris Mattingly, the city’s utilities director, and Anthony Francisco, the city’s financial services director, have said on several occasions there is an urgent need for a rate increase to maintain enough money for repairs and capital projects.
Mattingly told The Transcript on Monday that the fund is falling well below the to-do list of repairing 300 miles of aging water lines.
“The fund is becoming crucially low,” he said.
While the water fund has $6.3 million available for capital projects, “replacing and maintaining Norman’s water infrastructure has a full replacement cost north of $1 billion. Waterline replacement is now $1 million per mile on average.”
Mattingly added that “next year’s bottom line for capital project is $4 million to $5 million.”
If the water rate election passes, it will give the water fund $10-$12 million, or an additional $6.7 million, per year, he said.
Voters will be asked to increase the base fee from $6 to $10.90. The rate increase per thousand gallons would rise from $3.35 to $3.46 for up to 5,000; from $4.10 to $4.50 for up to 15,000 gallons, and from $5.20 to $6.75 for up to 20,000 gallons.
Mayor Larry Heikkila promises voters the increase in revenue will only be spent on water projects.
“Part of our job is to provide the highest quality water delivery services that we can,” Heikkila told The Transcript on Monday. “The increase in funds is not under our discretionary spending. Those funds are mandated to be spent only on our water system. So that’s exactly where they will be spent.
The city, meanwhile, is staring down new lead and copper rule mandates issued from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, new chlorination requirements for well disinfection from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and 300 miles of water line replacements due to aging and failing water lines.
