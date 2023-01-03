The Norman City Council on Tuesday will discuss a partnership with Embark Transit to provide on-demand transportation services in addition to a fixed route system, among several alternatives.
The study session agenda includes a presentation on a proposed pilot program with alternatives to offer “micro-transit” in targeted areas of the city and at various times during the week.
Members of the Community Planning and Transportation Committee have envisioned the service to fill in a gap for people who cannot ride the transit buses in time for essential appointments such as medical visits and job services for the unhoused and for retail workers.
Rather than an in-house service staffed by city workers, alternatives for the system include a partnership to combine Embark’s paratransit service with on demand, according to the presentation.
Paratransit serves the needs of people with disabilities who need mobility support during transport which is not fitted on standard transit buses. The city’s role would be to invest in software to combine the two services.
Under that alternative with paratransit, on-demand service times are proposed as daytime hours Monday through Saturday.
A second option is to offer micro-transit available weeknights and late evenings outside the fixed route schedule, a third to offer Sundays only, and a fourth to offer micro-transit only on Saturdays to replace the fixed route service on that day.
Yet another alternative proposed the service would be available “on a limited basis” during fixed route schedule times.
For months staff as researched the need for on-demand services after the council agreed to hire the consultant firm, HTNB last fall.
The council approved the purchase of two Dodge Promaster vans in September ahead of a planned pilot program to offer transportation services for the unsheltered. The presentation was unclear whether the alternatives proposed included that service.
