A controversial expenditure pulled from last week’s Norman City Council agenda will be up for discussion at Tuesday’s council study session.
Councilors will debate the need to buy $1.1 million in police equipment, including a military-style armored vehicle known as a BearCat million, with state asset seizure funds available to the city.
A staff report indicated the funds would also be used to pay for training and safety equipment, including tactical vests, helmets, gas masks, ballistic shields and other protective equipment for bomb threats.
Despite a 2015 attempt to approve a BearCat, the council declined to do so following public criticism amid a national trend to militarize police departments with federal grants to provide such equipment.
Mayor Larry Heikkila, Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 councilor Rarchar Tortorello asked for the items be placed on the Nov. 8 agenda, but it was pulled the day before the meeting after several council members requested that it be removed, Heikkila said.
Councilors for Ward 1, Brandi Studley, Ward 4, Helen Grant, and Ward 7, Stephen Holman, preferred to meet with other council members before considering the request.
Grant and Studley said the move was not transparent because it had not been publicly discussed or reviewed by any city committee.
Holman is opposed to using civil asset forfeiture funds — the seizure of property without criminal charges or conviction, based on the suspicion that a crime has occurred.
Holman has said he was open to the possibility of approving the request if other funds were used. Tortorello said he agreed to consider it as well.
Heikkila said at the time that pulling the item for discussion Tuesday would demonstrate that the council is working on improved relations.
“We’ve been talking forever about talking peacefully and decently, and this is an opportunity to do it,” he said.
He further indicated that some councilors would prefer to consider the items requested separately rather than as a whole package for the expenditure.
The request comes on the heels of last month’s standoff with a barricaded suspect that led to the police department borrowing the armored vehicle from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department, The Transcript reported.
It was the second time in 18 months the department found it necessary to use the BearCat.
The suspect allegedly fired from a residence in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive, striking the vehicle multiple times but not hitting any officers, according to statements from the agencies.
The vehicle was also used to evacuate nearby residents, police reported at the time.
Tortorello then issued a news release stating the council should reconsider purchasing a BearCat for the department.
Tortorello has said “in this day and age” when assault rifle ownership is common, “we need to make sure any future incidents like we had last month that these guys are well protected.”
