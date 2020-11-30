The Norman City Council will meet Tuesday for an agenda to catch the city up on a few postponed items from the prior week.
All items are on a consent agenda, which is voted on entirely with one motion to approve or reject the listed items.
As some businesses brace for Mayor Breea Clark’s return to occupancy restrictions, the city plans to roll out a $1 million business relief program if the council approves it.
According to the staff report, the program will be administered through City Manager Darrel Pyle’s office. The program is being funded from the remaining $3 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act.
Last summer the council planned to assign the program to the Economic Development Advisory Board, The Transcript previously reported. The council also planned to make $5 million available through general obligation funds, but voters declined to pass it in August.
Pyle said because the funds will be given out as grants and not loans, there was no need to disperse the grants through a board.
“Council will not provide a thumbs up to thumbs down on individual applications,” Pyle said.
The grants will be up to $10,000 for businesses and nonprofit organizations, Pyle said. A copy of the program guidelines would not be available until Tuesday night, he said.
UNP LAND DEAL
The agenda includes a land purchase agreement between the city and University North Park developers in a tax increment finance (TIF) district. If adopted, it will set in stone the location of a Norman Forward project.
It is the result of a 2015 voter-approved half-cent tax, which requires the city to build an indoor aquatics and multisport complex among other quality-of-life projects. In November 2019, the location and terms were approved by council stating the complex would be located in the UNP area, a staff report reads.
The agreement determined up to 12 acres would be set aside for the project and allocated TIF funds and a $2.7 million “for a construction enhancement,” the staff report reads. The Trae Young Family Foundation has agreed to donate $4 million to the project and remains committed to do so. The city will purchase 10 acres for $2,069,971 with two acres and easements for utilities donated to the city.
It will be located “north of Embassy Suites, bounded on the east by Max Westheimer Airport, on the west by 24th Avenue NW and on the north by North Rock Creek Road,” the staff report indicates. If construction does not begin by Aug. 31, 2021, the seller has a right to repurchase the property. The project could be completed by May 1, 2023.
In other business, council will be asked to approve an extension to a lease agreement for overnight bus storage between the city and the University of Oklahoma. The agreement was extended from Dec. 31, 2020, to July 30, 2021, when the city expects to have completed the first phase of its own facilities at North Flood Avenue and DaVinci Street, the staff report reads.
