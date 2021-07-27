The Norman City Council will consider today using nearly $10 million in federal funds on a capital improvement project, a move formerly protested by residents in favor of other programs.
During the regular meeting tonight, the council will decide if it will American Rescue Plan Act funds for the proposed Emergency Operations Center and discuss two requests on housing developments.
The EOC — a project considered a “critical capital need,” according to city staff — has a shortfall in funding. It’s included in the voter-approved Public Safety Sales Tax Fund along with $22.8 million in other projects, a staff report with the agenda reads.
In previous council meetings, some residents have opposed the move to use ARPA funds for the EOC and the council postponed a vote after hearing protests.
With the flat sales tax revenue growth and increasing construction costs, the PSST fund has required a subsidy from the general revenue fund that will continue to increase, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco has said.
ARPA funds can be used for the project under guidelines set by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, city staff says. The guidelines permit fund uses for “public health response.”
The proposed EOC will be the hub for emergency communications and dispatch services. Information technology services, responsible for maintaining the city’s computer network system and a traffic management system, would also be housed under the EOC.
“Construction of the EOC building, in its critical capacity of providing emergency medical response services during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, is deemed to be an eligible use of ARPA funds under the council’s discretion,” the staff report reads.
The facility, as proposed, must be built in one phase — rather than a pay-as-you-go project — to successfully harden the structure to withstand the strongest weather events, like an EF5 tornado, The Transcript has reported.
The council will also decide Tuesday if it will approve two housing addition requests, one of which drew protest from area residents with concerns about stormwater management.
Ideal Homes plans to develop Pine Creek Addition one-fourth of a mile east of Porter Avenue on the north side of Tecumseh Road. Nearly 80 acres could be rezoned as a planned unit development ahead of plans to construct “96 single-family lots,” most of which will be 70’ x 130’, or 9,100 square feet per lot.
Nearly 50 acres will be designated open green space, with a park and clubhouse on the west side of the development proposed. The development will include a “pedestrian trail” from Pine Creek to the existing Red Canyon Ranch housing subdivision.
The land falls within a Water Quality Protection Zone and is located near a floodplain. No proposed structures are to be located in the floodplain, the staff report reads.
A resident on 8th Avenue NE submitted a letter to the Planning Commission on May 26, 2021 that raised concerns about stormwater runoff. Preston Collins submitted his letter with photos of flooding stormwater infrastructure connected to a lift station, and floodwater standing on his property.
“My concern is flooding of my property,” he wrote. “I am concerned about the increase in runoff caused by this proposed housing development. It runs downhill and that leads to my property. I am counting on city government to protect my property from flooding caused by an overloaded drainage system.”
A staff report states the “engineer will provide drainage solutions.”
The commission unanimously approved the proposal.
A second development before council is nearly seven acres in the Red Sky Ranch addition. The request is for a planned unit development of three single family homes on the west side of 48th Avenue NW, north of Tecumseh Road.
An “off plat” detention facility is planned to control stormwater runoff, a staff report reads. Water wells will be installed for each property “in accordance with city and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality standards.”
Prior to the council’s regular meeting, a special session will begin at 5 p.m. to discuss two items. Discussion will be presented on proposed sewer lift stations near Cedar Lane and 36th Avenue on the first item of the agenda.
The second item will be an executive session regarding “pending litigation with Patricia Thompson,” an item regarding the wrongful death lawsuit of Marconia Kessee, The Transcript has previously reported.
The session will include discussion on the purchase of property at 207 W. Gray St.