The Norman City Council is set to vote on a resolution Tuesday that would “strongly encourage” Norman residents to adhere to the guidance put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated, though no official mask mandate is on the horizon.
According to the agenda, the resolution is placed on the consent docket, which means it must get unanimous consent in order to pass, otherwise it will be heard in regular order.
The resolution will strongly encourage “residents to follow guidance from the [CDC] to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and getting a vaccination.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said that Tuesday’s meeting will include presentations from OU Health’s chief quality officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler, as well as representatives from Norman Regional Health Systems.
“[They will] discuss the ongoing need to continue to mask up particularly indoors, as well as get vaccinated... “ Clark said. “So, we're continuing to make efforts to not just mask up, but get people vaccinated, because until everyone is vaccinated we're going to see delta variant type issues over and over again because this virus is obviously going to keep mutating and immunity is the only way to address it. “
Following these presentations, Clark said the council will announce their vaccine incentive program which has a grand prize of $25,000, as The Transcript previously reported.
Contrary to other cities which have considered implementing a new mask mandate, Clark said she has not had that conversation with the council yet.
On Wednesday, the Tulsa City Council is expected to vote on a new mask mandate since the rise in COVID cases has hit Tulsa County hard in recent months.
The Oklahoma City Council passed a resolution last Tuesday “strongly encouraging” the wearing of masks and a conversation was had about bringing a mask mandate up for a vote in the near future.
Despite the rise in cases and low vaccination rates across the state, Clark said she has yet to have those conversations with the full council.
“I have gotten a lot of requests for me to issue it,” Clark said. “I think Norman residents have forgotten that it wasn't a declaration that I made through my emergency powers, which are currently not in place; it was an ordinance passed by the full council.”
On July 7 of last year Norman became the first city in Oklahoma to issue a mask mandate after it passed the council by a vote of 8-1.
Clark said that she is watching the rise in cases and the numbers “closely” and continues to have her emergency management meetings weekly.