The Norman City Council will decide if it will move forward on the proposed Senior Wellness Center, approve a housing development and consider the payment method for expenses related to a missing persons case at its Tuesday night meeting.
A staff report shows the council will be asked to approve a $26,320 contract with Crossland Construction to oversee the bidding process or “management at risk [CMAR]” services. The CMAR also oversees the construction activity.
The senior center will be located off N. Findlay Avenue on city-owned land, and will include a swimming pool, indoor walking track, gymnasium, lounge, game rooms and craft and kitchen areas, to name a few.
The project is part of several improvements in the community funded by voter-approved sales tax Norman Forward. Funds will be drawn from the Norman Forward Fund, if council approves the agenda item.
Council will also be asked to approve the final site development plan for Norman Regional Health System’s east campus addition at the southwest corner of State Highway 9 and 24th Avenue S.E., the staff report states. The 12.9 acres are proposed as a two-story freestanding emergency facility.
Another final site development before the council is Greenleaf Trails Addition, which includes at least 440 single-family residential lots filed with the city. An additional 56 lots remain to be finally platted in the development, making for 496 total single-family lots, the staff report reads.
A missing persons case will make its way to the dais Tuesday night as council will be asked to pay $69,844 to an excavation company for a dig.
The staff report tells part of the story of the missing person.
“On October 26, 2020, the Norman Police Department started a missing person investigation. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that the missing person had died and was unlawfully dumped in a City dumpster and then transported to the SE OKC landfill,” the report reads. “A week-long recovery effort was planned and completed from November 9th to the 13th. The excavation work was completed on 11/14/2020. The investigation is closed at this time.”
The expense fell under emergency services in Section 8 of the City Code, the staff report reads, which is exempt from competitive bidding. The expense is proposed to be funded from the General Fund, Police-Investigation, the staff report reads.
Council will also discuss a proposed ordinance to update language in the city’s marijuana and vaping ordinance consistent with state law.
