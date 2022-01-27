An attorney who has sued the city over zoning disputes within the last year may file another one after council members declined Sooner Traditions’ application Tuesday night.
Sean Rieger said his client is considering “all options” after the council voted against the company’s request to approve a simple planned unit development for two lots — one in a zoned residential single-family dwelling district and the other lot in a zoned suburban office commercial district.
The lots are on the corner of South Berry Road and Lindsey Street.
The council voted no, with Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello voting yes.
Both councilors and Ward 8 Matt Peacock also supported Rieger’s request to postpone the request after Peacock and Ward 7 Stephen Holman proposed new changes to the property.
Residents have resisted the project since the owner’s requests began in 2015 and have protested it in writing and at recent planning commission and council meetings.
“The applicant will next consider all options and decide,” Rieger said Wednesday in a prepared statement for The Transcript. “We are disappointed that city council denied the zoning after an overwhelming 5-1 victory at the planning commission in which commissioners openly praised the applicant’s careful design approach and response to neighbors.”
Rieger filed a lawsuit in November on behalf of Shaz Investments after his client was denied a zoning request, The Transcript reported.
After the council declined to postpone the request, Rieger argued that his clients had worked hard to win a 5-1 approval from the planning commission, which had previously voted against it 6-1.
Changes the developer made addressed concerns about sound, light pollution and site parking that had been raised by area residents.
Dozens of neighbors filed letters of protest as early as 2020, but Ward 4 Lee Hall said residents were unaware that they needed to file additional letters in 2021. However, Hall voted not to postpone.
Hall said the proposed project did not fall in line with changes intended for the corner of Berry and Lindsey, but Rieger argued it was in line with the Lindsey Street renovation project.
Hall also objected to the development citing a draft of the city’s Land Use 2040 — despite that it has not been adopted by the council — saying it was not consistent with future goals for a “high proportion of family home options on small lots” and residential living.
Rieger said, at some councilors’ suggestions, that his client was willing to explore adding a second floor for apartments.
Holman said he suggested the apartment as a higher-use, second-story idea.
“What we should be considering is a unique, creative option for the future and not what has been built in the past,” Hall said.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler supported Hall’s objections and said she has been contacted by many constituents who disfavored the project.
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said “no one is legally obligated for zoning things.”
Holman said he believed the property should be redeveloped for mixed use but did not support the request in the hope that concerns could be resolved with residents and the applicant.
Tortorello said he supported the project “for the rule of law” and challenged fellow councilors to trust the planning commissioner’s insight and city staff’s professional opinions.
“Do we trust the planning commission, do we trust city staff or not?” he said.
The Transcript asked staff Wednesday if the property will significantly contribute to stormwater runoff in the Imhoff Creek watershed.
“This is a very small parcel of land (1.33 acres) in comparison to the Imhoff Creek watershed that includes over 2,100 acres,” Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said. “The existing parcel of land was previously developed with two structures, so this proposal will only increase storm water runoff incrementally.”
O’Leary added the applicant voluntarily submitted an engineering drainage study and agreed to install a low-impact development stormwater system, which will “reduce the developed runoff rate and will improve the water quality leaving the site.”
Other business
The council approved a zoning request from Alameda Garden Center from residential to rural commercial to install a pollinator garden sanctuary.
The sanctuary will offer plants friendly to pollinators and will feature a monarch butterfly waystation, where monarchs can feed.
A special use permit request to process medical cannabis products at 1228 Lindsey Plaza Drive met with approval. The lot is zoned general commercial, the staff report indicated.
The council approved a special election to be held April 5 to increase water rates after council approved a resolution to call for the election. Voters will be asked to increase:
• The monthly base fee from $6 to $7.80
• Water rates from $3.35 to $4.20 per thousand gallons up to 5,000 gallons
• Water rates from $4.10 to $5.15 above 5,000 gallons to 10,000 gallons
• Water rates from $5.20 to $6.50 above 15,000 gallons
• Water rates from $6.80 to $8.50 above 20,000 gallons