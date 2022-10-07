The Norman City Council will be asked to approve a contract with Food & Shelter Inc. for emergency homeless shelter services during its regular meeting Tuesday, a prepared statement from the city indicated.
The contract cost is $305,298, the statement reads. Food & Shelter is a human service nonprofit agency which provides free food and supportive emergency housing and case management to the unhoused and poor at 201 Reed Avenue.
If council approves, the shelter will be operated in a city-owned building at the corner of James Garner Avenue and West Gray Street from the middle of November through March 2023, the city’s statement reads.
That is the location of a planned interactive art gallery, Factory Obscura.
“Note that this facility is still proposed to house an arts collective company, pending forward movement on renovation efforts, which may occur after March 2023,” the city’s statement reads.
Since December 2021, staff have searched for a permanent shelter location. It’s city operated shelter closed June 27 after the lease was not renewed nor was the insurance for the building. While staff pursued an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to lease an unused facility at the Griffin Memorial Hospital campus, the agency announced on April 26 it would sell most of its land to build a new hospital.
Despite attempts to find other buildings in Norman to house an emergency shelter, staff were unable to find a landlord who was willing to lease the space for that service.
Some on the council have said the shelter should be left to the private sector’s nonprofit and faith based organizations, while others on council have insisted that it is the duty of local government when those agencies do not offer one.
In June, the council agreed to authorize staff to send out a request for proposal to human services agencies to operate a shelter.
The council learned the Salvation Army’s proposal offered fewer beds than Food and Shelter’s proposal during its Aug. 29 study session. Salvation Army offered 20 beds, case management and security for a revamped low barrier shelter for women and children at $440,857. Food & Shelter estimated it would cost $650,092, but offered up to 50 beds for men or women, two full-time case managers, security and transport to the nonprofit’s campus for breakfast.
During that meeting councilors agreed Food and Shelters would offer more beds, but were concerned about the price and asked staff to work through a cost negotiation to get the price down, especially since grants to cover the city’s shelter cost during the COVID-19 pandemic expired and were not expected to renew.
The city’s statement did not indicate changes to the original proposal in light of the lesser amount of the contract.
“Under the contract for consideration that will be presented to City Council, Food & Shelter will oversee all services and operations of the shelter while also providing security,” the statement reads. “The shelter will be low-barrier, designed to serve the most vulnerable individuals, and complement the existing family shelter services offered through the Salvation Army. The City of Norman will be responsible for maintenance and utility costs.”
Meanwhile, the city has been waiting for months to hear back from the state on whether it will fund $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for a homeless resource facility.
