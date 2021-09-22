A Norman City Councilor has asked Mayor Breea Clark to disband a committee entrusted with redrawing ward boundaries after a disparaging comment raised concerns about partisan bias.
The nine-member reapportionment committee met Sept. 2 and Sept. 8 to redraw city ward boundaries using U.S. Department of Census data, according to the committee's statement. Members are nominated by the mayor and approved by council.
The committee relied on population data and the city's Geographical Information System software to redraw each ward to contain as close to 16,000 residents as possible, the city's GIS Services Manager Joyce Green said.
Ward 5 councilor Rarchar Tortorello sent a letter to Clark Tuesday after he listened to an audio recording of the Sept. 8 meeting. Clark did not respond to requests for comment regarding Tortorello's letter and if she is investigating his concerns.
The Transcript obtained a copy of the recording and city staff provided a draft copy of the minutes of that meeting.
In the recording, committee members are heard discussing shifting the Ward 6 boundary to the west into Ward 5. Some members are heard worrying that farmers in Ward 5 would not be fairly considered if their land was moved into Ward 6. Ward 6 is largely urban.
A member can be heard saying, “We have a person [in Ward 5] who I don't think is a farmer, but is dangerous in many ways, and so, that's to be considered.”
“Well,” another member interrupted, “are we drawing boundaries based off our political interests, or are we drawing boundaries based on the proposed growth of the population?”
Committee Chair Aleisha Karjala said Wednesday she did not recall hearing the comment. It also did not appear in the minutes.
“I don't remember that comment so it must have been off the cuff,” Karjala said. “We did it purely by numbers. There's no partisan difference.”
The committee voted 7-2 to send the proposal to a public hearing, with Michael Zorba voting no and Karen Goodchild abstaining. John Johnson, an ex-officio member, was not present.
Green, who assisted the committee using the city's GIS software, said to her recollection the committee decided ward boundaries by population population growth. However, several factors had to also be considered in redrawing lines, she said.
“The only thing I think the committee was thinking about was getting the numbers equal and keeping the [boundary] lines as straight as possible,” Green said.
The committee's goal was to redraw lines within 5% “plus or minus” the ideal ward size of 16,003 residents in each ward, Green said. Wards with a lower population were redrawn to increase the population as closely to 16,003 as possible, she said.
The closer the committee got to the number, the harder it was to draw lines that would not confuse residents as to which ward they are in – a straight line along main roads is the best way to avoid it, Green said.
“They tried to use either precinct lines, railroads, streams… something that's not going to cause confusion in an election. The people are going to know which side of the boundary they live on, so those are kind of the things they were trying to do,” Green said.
The city charter prescribes that boundary lines be redrawn with additional considerations such as “common interest, ethnic background, and physical boundaries” that reflect “voters in a ward to which they most naturally belong.”
Green and Karjala both said the committee based its recommendation on the population data.
Those charter's exceptions are some of the basis for Tortorello’s concerns. Breaking farmland into an urban area violated what he viewed as “common interest,” he said Wednesday.
“I had somebody from Ward 5 call me this morning and he'd just learned that he's in the section of Ward 5 that will go into Ward 6,” he said. “They're concerned about agricultural issues and items that they have to face on a daily basis here. It makes no sense why farmland is moving into an urban area.”
Karjala said the committee viewed the change as adding representation for farmers — now both Ward 6 and Ward 5 councilors will be asked to represent farmers with two votes on issues that pertain to them, she said.
Tortorello announced a Town Hall meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cross Point Church to discuss the proposed boundary changes.
A public hearing on the committee's proposed ward map changes will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. The proposed map is subject to city council approval, records indicate.