The subject of a recall petition in Norman has filed a legal challenge in an ongoing dispute pertaining to the City Charter and signature verification process, court records show.
Attorneys for Ward 3 Alison Petrone filed the challenge in Cleveland County District Court Tuesday regarding the city’s recall petition procedures.
The charter refers to state law procedures for initiative and referendum procedures, but does not mention state law for recall petitions, Article XIII reads.
Petrone’s attorney, Joel Wohlegmuth, cited an Oklahoma Supreme Court decision regarding recall petitions.
“Cities must follow the same procedures as initiative and referendum petitions for recall elections as a ’constitutionally sanctioned method’,” the challenge reads. “Absent provisions in the City Charter specifying otherwise, the state statutes applicable to municipal initiative and referendum petitions govern recall elections as well.”
Initiative and referendum petition procedures require a warning against fraudulent signatures, a sworn statement attesting to the validity of signatures and petition forms that comply with state law, the challenge states.
Unite Norman circulated petitions to recall Petrone without a warning or affidavits on the back of each page because the charter did not require it, the organization’s co-founder Russell Smith has previously told The Transcript.
“We followed the charter to the letter,” he said in August.
The lawsuit challenges the charter, the form used to circulate petitions and the methods Unite Norman used to gather signatures.
The charter states the clerk will keep “proper petition forms” for public use that state at the top of the page the reason for the recall. For an election to be sanctioned, signatures from 25% of the registered voters in that ward must be returned within 30 days.
“The petition forms maintained by the City Clerk and provided to Unite Norman did not comply with 34 O.S. section 6 as they did not contain any verification form. Accordingly, the forms were invalid,” the lawsuit petition reads.
The attorney also claims signature gatherers for Unite Norman were not all residents of Oklahoma, but were recruited from “out-of-state to collect signatures.”
“Oklahoma law does not permit out-of-state petition gatherers because it fundamentally destroys the integrity of the petition process,” the challenge reads. “The integrity of the recall process was further compromised because the petition gatherers who were recruited from out -of-state were required to meet a signature quota to obtain food and housing. Accordingly, the petition gatherers were incentivized to falsify signatures in order to obtain basic human needs like food and housing. Indeed, many of the signatures appear to have been written in the same handwriting.”
Signature verification, ensuring a signer lives in the ward where the recall is being sought, is mentioned repeatedly in the lawsuit petition. Wohlgemuth told The Transcript Wednesday that workers were leaving them in places to be signed, without verifying anyone’s identity as a registered voter.
“We know that some of these were left in a bar,” he said. “Now come on, signatures obtained in a bar for people that supposedly meet the requirement — that’s suspect to me.”
“I’ve been through some of these battles in the past,” he said of petitions. “The verification requirement is sort of central to the entire notion of due process. Unless there is somebody who verifies that this individual has been presented properly with the petition which is in a format, they represent that they’re voters in the ward and sign in front of the person who’s circulating it, the process just does not work properly. There has to be some type of safeguard with respect to the reliability of the signature.”
Unite Norman formed in June following a heated meeting when the City Council declined to grant an $865,000 increase to the Norman Police Department budget. Nine unfilled officer positions were cut and the funds were earmarked for community programs. The group began circulating petitions on odd-numbered ward councilors and the mayor on July 10. Organizers set up signature booths on city easements and in businesses. On its website, a page takes signers to a “find my ward” section which identifies their ward by address, name and date of birth.
Sufficient signatures were verified for Petrone but not Mayor Breea Clark, Ward 1 Kate Bierman or Ward 7 Stephen Holman. While Unite Norman submitted more than the required signatures for Ward 5 Sereta Wilson to the city clerk, Wilson resigned. Odd-numbered ward councilors will face a February 2020 election.
Smith declined to comment on the lawsuit and referred The Transcript to the group’s attorney Glenn Coffee who did not return a call at press time.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
