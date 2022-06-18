A Norman City Councilor met with Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce officials to ask the department to consider the plight of residents who will be impacted by the state’s turnpike expansion plans.
Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello met Thursday with the chamber’s Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs Emily Crouch and Vice President of Membership Development Stephanie Snyder in the hope that the chamber would carefully consider the impacts to businesses and homeowners that the ACCESS Oklahoma plan will have on chamber members and Norman residents.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced plans in February that it would construct two toll roads in Norman, including one in east Norman in the Lake Thunderbird watershed.
The Transcript asked chamber officials if Tortorello’s concerns would be passed along to members and if it intended to endorse the ACCESS plan.
CEO Carla Schaeperkoetter declined to answer the newspaper’s questions or comment on the meeting.
The Transcript asked chamber director Chad Warmington on May 25 in an email if the chamber would endorse or decline to take a position on ACCESS, but he did not respond.
Tortorello’s ward is by far the most affected by the turnpike plan. Residents have hurled two lawsuits against the OTA over allegations of Open Meeting Act violations, failure to adhere to proper bond procedures, and that it lacks authorization in state law.
“I don’t know how many chamber members are going to be affected by the turnpike,” Tortorello said. “I’m not sure if they’re going to stand up or if they’ll remain the silent majority because it helps Oklahoma overall. In your heart, I would have to, if I was a chamber member and my life, my home, my legacy was affected, I would stand up and say, ‘Hey maybe we need to rethink this.’”
The Transcript obtained the recording of a state chamber webinar in April that featured Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz and OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle. Both officials presented the ACCESS plan to state chamber members, which was a review of the proposed new routes and improvements to existing toll roads.
According to a website for Driving Forward — a 2016 turnpike plan that saw new toll roads constructed on the east and west sides of Oklahoma City — the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce endorsed the $892 million plan. An endorsement from the state chamber did not appear on the website.
Tortorello said the meeting was not an “adversarial” one, and that both officials seemed sympathetic.
While he said they didn’t make any promises, his goal was to communicate the loss of sales tax, property tax revenue and displaced residents if the turnpike comes through Norman and communities to the south.
“My argument went to the fact that if they are promoting pro-business growth ideas, potentially losing the brain trust of the third-largest city — Norman — because they have to move most likely out of the state or county just doesn’t make good business sense,” he said. “It makes bad policy overall, because the state legislature and the OTA [leave us] with no voice. That’s what the conversation revolved around.”