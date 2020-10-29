An item to approve federal pandemic-related funds for the proposed Senior Wellness Center on the City Council agenda has drawn concern from the public.
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said she requested staff remove the item from the consent docket, preferably at a later date. The councilor heard from numerous constituents who disagreed with the allocation of funds and were confused about the legal use of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said instead of being an item on the consent agenda, it was moved to be an action item with discussion, presentation and possible vote tonight’s rescheduled meeting. Consent agenda items are considered routine in nature and are passed collectively in one vote, the agenda reads.
There will be a discussion, staff presentation on the use of the funds and a time for public comment, Meyer said.
The city received $9.6 million in CARES Act funds, of which $600,000 will be paid to reimburse the city for sanitization and other expenses.
Two of the largest expenditures for the CARES Act money will be applied to the Senior Wellness Center with $4.8 million and for entities affected by the loss of room tax revenue — $575,000 for Visit Norman and $500,00 for the Norman Arts Council. The senior center, which is $4.8 million short of its $12.1 million budget, is one of several Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund projects. Sales tax revenue growth has fallen below original projections. Voters turned down a bond package to prop up the shortfalls in August.
Foreman said constituents were concerned about the senior center funding, but “a lot of it is Visit Norman, the Arts Council,” because a lot of residents “don’t think they’re important.” She explained to constituents that the funds were to reimburse organizations for the loss of room tax revenue, which was a direct result of the pandemic, she said.
While the council discussed the funding and allocation during its Oct. 16 and 17 retreat, Foreman said it was clear not many members of the public saw the virtual meeting.
“My biggest issue is transparency,” Foreman said. “Letting people have a say and that they know what’s going on ... if a lot of people feel like we’re just doing this in the dark of night, well, then let’s just pull it for a later time.”
However, the item cannot be pulled entirely from the agenda, according to Robert’s Rules of Order, Meyer said. Foreman said she plans to make a motion to postpone the item.
In an email to The Transcript Thursday, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the funds can be used legally for the senior center and other items.
“The CARES Act funding was reimbursement for around $600,000 in COVID related expenses, like PPE (personal protective equipment) for officers, employees, etc., and the remainder was to reimburse for personnel who spent time working on COVID-related issues,” she said. “For us, that was public safety personnel. We were reimbursed for the salaries of said public safety personnel. Those positions were, of course, already budgeted and funded, so the reimbursement goes back to fund balance, which makes it available for appropriation to other purposes.”
Foreman said some in the community believe the funds should go to small businesses. While the council discussed the possibility of using CARES Act funds for a small business relief program, the item does not appear on the agenda’s allocation for those dollars.
Foreman pointed out that voters turned down the small business relief program on the bond package in August. The council added the item to the bond package in May, citing concerns that some business owners would not qualify for CARES Act programs such as the Payroll Protection Program.
Meyer told The Transcript last week that the business relief package is not off the table.
“Council has not declined such a program to date. Anthony Francisco will be bringing a council update to a study session in the next few weeks. We hope to use that as an opportunity to set council intentions for the balance of the CARES Act money.”
The agenda item shows $465,000 remaining from CARES Act funds would be transferred to the general fund, $135,000 to the rainy day fund, and $50,000 for “municipal COVID service providers,” such as Norman Regional Health System.
While the agenda item states $4.8 million will go to the senior center “and purchase of a permanent community and homeless service facility,” the funds will only go toward the construction supplement for the senior center. The homeless center is part of a land swap with Norman Regional Health System, Meyer said. The senior center is part of an ongoing city-owned land negotiation in the Porter Campus area, as is a possible location for a permanent homeless center.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
